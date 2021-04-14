The libraries of the Wood River Valley are again offering summer reading programs for young children and teens.
The Community Library in Ketchum, the Bellevue Public Library and the Hailey Public Library are all hosting programs to encourage students to read. The theme of this year’s programs is “Tails and Tales.”
Registration begins on June 1. The free programs will kick off on June 14 and run through July 30. Students can check with their local library for details.
The Community Library has programs for children in kindergarten through sixth grade and one for teens that includes students in grades 7-12. The programs will have participants track their reading and report on it to be eligible for prizes. Registration can be completed online at: comlib.org/kids-summer-reading-program or comlib.org/young-adult-summer-reading-program. Patrons can also go to the library to register or call 208-726-3493. Logs must be submitted by noon on July 30.
Prizes for the younger readers include an Amazon Kindle Fire tablet, a bicycle and a $100 gift certificate to the Toy Store in Ketchum. Prizes for teen readers include cash and Apple AirPods.
Participants can also submit a completed reading log for a $10 voucher at Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum or at Iconoclast Books in Hailey.
“Let’s make this a summer of reading all across Blaine County,” said DeAnn Campbell, director of the Children’s Library at The Community Library.
For more information, go to comlib.org or call 208-726-3493.
