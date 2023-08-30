Muleskinner

Bobby Tanner of Bishop, California, will guide his 20-mule team through the streets of Ketchum using a 100-foot-long jerk line to maneuver six 3-ton ore wagons. "The challenge with the Wagon Days parade is that it is such an incredibly tight turn for the hitch, which is designed to be on dirt, not asphalt. Steel wheels on asphalt is not an ideal combination," Tanner says.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

For the past two decades, muleskinner and outfitter Bobby Tanner has guided his 20-mule jerkline around the corner of Sun Valley Road and Main Street every Labor Day weekend, treating thousands of paradegoers to a scene pulled from 1880s Ketchum.

According to Tanner, his grand finale act in the Big Hitch Parade is not a “modern-day” interpretation, but rather an authentic reenactment of the mule-powered Lewis ore wagon trains that used to ferry supplies and minerals between the Wood River Valley and mining camps in the mountains.

“Thanks to this fantastic setup of original wagons, there is a demand for us to show people history coming to life,” Tanner said.

ejones@mtexpress.com

