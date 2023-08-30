For the past two decades, muleskinner and outfitter Bobby Tanner has guided his 20-mule jerkline around the corner of Sun Valley Road and Main Street every Labor Day weekend, treating thousands of paradegoers to a scene pulled from 1880s Ketchum.
According to Tanner, his grand finale act in the Big Hitch Parade is not a “modern-day” interpretation, but rather an authentic reenactment of the mule-powered Lewis ore wagon trains that used to ferry supplies and minerals between the Wood River Valley and mining camps in the mountains.
“Thanks to this fantastic setup of original wagons, there is a demand for us to show people history coming to life,” Tanner said.
As always, Tanner’s team of 20 mules and four handlers come from his family’s Red’s Meadow Resort and Pack Station in Mammoth Lakes, California, near Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in the Sierra Nevadas.
Tanner’s late father, also named Bob Tanner, bought the resort around 1959 and ran the operation before him, pasturing mules in the Owens Valley during the winter. Both father and son have made it their life’s work to keep the historic practices of mule packing and mule-skinning alive.
“To be a tourist business in the high Sierras, it used to be we needed 150 head of horses and mules, whereas today we need just 50, 60 head,” Tanner said. “The packing business is much less of a business than it once was—still going, but it’s on a smaller scale.”
Tanner says summer is the busiest season for his 30 or so mules, who are used to crowds but spend most of their time taking tourists out on the rugged trails of Yosemite and California’s John Muir and Ansel Adams Wilderness for fishing and camping trips.
“We ride our mules a lot, equally as much as horses,” Tanner said. “That’s how we make a living in summer.”
Every Memorial Day, Tanner’s mules participate in the Mule Days celebration in Bishop, California, pulling two original Borax wagons as 20 mules did across Death Valley in the 1880s. Occasionally, the team is invited to prestigious events and parades. Tanner brought his mules to Washington D.C. for Fourth of July in 2017, and the team has been in the Rose Bowl Parade “a couple of times,” he said.
“But our annual Mule Days and Wagon Days are really the highlights.”
Today, Tanner keeps the loads on his wilderness pack trips “between 150-200 pounds” per mule—“really, a pretty light weight,” he said, “but they’re going every day up and down the trails and we want to keep the loads light on them so we don’t wear them out.”
According to anecdotes in the Wood River Times, the loads were much heavier back when the Wood River Valley was a mining stronghold. About two dozen mules could carry up to 16,000 pounds, or 666 pounds each, the newspaper reported. In the early 1880s, wagon trains operated by the Lewis family of Ketchum would take the Ketchum-Challis Toll Road out to Trail Creek Summit, following present-day Trail Creek Road, and come back about two weeks later loaded with tons of silver and lead ore.
Blaine County citizens took pride in their mules, according to ads for lost and found mules and mule races placed in the local Wood River Times newspaper. (One muleskinner, John Pilmer, was willing to match his six-animal team against any eight-animal team in the valley. A competitor, Hank Lufkins, bet $1,500 that his eight mules would beat Pilmer’s, but ended up losing a few prized animals to the German stock tender he hired to guard his team, according to the Wood River Times.)
After the Oregon Short Line railroad reached Hailey and Ketchum in 1884, it wasn’t unusual to see smaller teams of eight mules parked on busy street corners after dropping off ore at the rail depots. Even after the railroad was extended, long mule trains continued to arrive. At North Fork Campground, men from distant cities would camp with trains of up to 75 mules, which had to be packed and unpacked with grocery supplies bound for Ketchum and Hailey—sometimes in knee-deep snow.
Q&A with Bobby Tanner
IME: How are mules bred?
BT: Using a jack (donkey) and a female horse is the most common way to make a mule. It can go the other way with the mother being a donkey and the father a stallion—that will (create) a Hinny—though going in that direction, the conception rate is much lower. Hinnys and mules are basically the same animal. I’ve had, and have both—there’s virtually no difference, and you really can’t tell them apart.
IME: What are your favorite qualities of the mule?
BT: Mules have what is referred to as “hybrid vigor.” They get the best qualities out of each species: their size and strength from the horse, their endurance and hardiness from the donkey. Mules are a little smarter than a horse, a little more logical and apprehensive, and they have a good memory. Like donkeys, they have a tendency to assess a situation to really make sure they’re safe before they’ll get into trouble. I think people often confuse the ability to think and assess a situation with stubbornness, but there’s no stubbornness in mules. They spend time thinking about each turn. They’re willing to question what you’re doing, whereas horses are less likely to do that. But mules are very respectful animals, and we respect each other.
IME: What kind of horse and donkey breeds do you prefer?
BT: Our mules come from a quarter horse type (mixed with) Mammoth jacks. We keep them at a workable height because if they’re too tall it can be difficult to load them. Our mules are measured in hands, or 4 inch increments—15 to 16 hands tall.
IME: Where do you get your animals, and what do you look for?
BT: We get our mules from the southern states—Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas—where mule breeding is more part of the culture, and mules were used so much historically for farming in the plantation and tobacco days. That part of the culture doesn’t really exist out west. Sometimes people we know in the mule sale and mule training business bring them to us and sometimes we go there to pick them out ourselves. We buy them in the age range of about three years old. I prefer to buy the mules young and untrained. I’m mostly concerned with disposition—I want nice and gentle mules.
IME: How does training work?
BT: We just put them in the hitch and they figure it out. It’s a learning by doing situation. Same thing with (pack trips)—we saddle them up, put loads on them and put them to work.
IME: When are mules retired?
BT: Usually when their teeth start to decay. When they no longer have good teeth they can no longer get proper nutrition, but as long as their teeth are good, they’re good.
IME: Do you shoe your own mules?
BT: Yes. They all get shoed in the summertime, because the high Sierras are a rocky, granite range, and the animals need good shoes to protect their feet. ￼
