St. Thomas Playhouse has a summer jam-packed with musical theater magic.
Registration for Company B and Summer Performing Arts Conservatory Camp (SPACC) opens Wednesday, April 5, at 10 a.m.
Company B is a performing arts day camp for children ages fourth through eighth grade (as of fall 2023). The first session of Company B, running June 12-23, will put on a production the “Phantom Tollbooth Jr.” at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. The second session of Company B, running Aug. 7-18, will put on a production of “The Lion King Jr.” at Sun Valley Community School. Campers will rotate between rehearsals and classes. Children age 4 through second grade will attend 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Children third through eighth grade will attend 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
