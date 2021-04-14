Budding gymnasts can spend a week—or the entire summer—at Spirit n’ Motion’s weeklong summer camps, which run from June 14 through Aug. 13.
The camps, which are designed for girls and boys ages 5-12, run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities include games, field trips, arts and crafts projects, outdoor activities such as swimming and hiking, and, of course, a daily gymnastics class.
Each week will feature a different theme—decided on by the kids who are in attendance that Monday. Kids can attend any number of weeks, from just one week to the entire summer.
The cost of attending camp is $275 per week, or $240 per week for competitive gymnasts. The entire summer—consisting of nine weeks total—costs $2,200. After-camp care is available for an additional $15 an hour until 5 p.m. each day.
Registration is available at www.spiritnmotion.com.
