Spirit N’ Motion Athletic School in Hailey is holding weeklong summer camps from June 6-Aug. 19.
The school offers full gymnastics programs at their state-of-the-art facility that features a 7,500-square-foot spring floor.
According to the organization, the camps look to develop skills physically, mentally, emotionally and morally. The program also looks to help kids develop respect, sportsmanship, self-esteem building and leadership skills during their summer break.
Some of the daily activities include gymnastics, ninja courses/skills, parkour, swimming, summer crafts, food recipes, science projects, playing games at the park, making obstacle courses, dress-up days, building forts, putting on plays and circuses, talent shows, hiking, water balloon fights, field trips, learning how to ride the city bus and making memories and friendships that they will remember forever.
The camp will involve the kids choosing the theme of the week. There will be plenty of theme choices and staff will assist in guiding the group decision.
The summer camp schedule runs Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with an option of additional care until 5:00 p.m. The camp fees are $325 per week, during the whole summer, which includes 11 camps for kids ages 6-12.
Camps will have a non-refundable deposit fee of $50. The entire balance is due if not canceled two weeks in advance. If canceling before two weeks of the camp start date, registrants will be refunded all but $50. ￼
