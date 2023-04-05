Spirit N' Motion 2022

Kids learn gymnastics and enjoy other activities at Spirit N’ Motion camp.

 Courtesy photo by Amanda Wilson

Spirit N’ Motion Athletic School in Hailey is holding weeklong summer camps from June 6-Aug. 19.

The school offers full gymnastics programs at their state-of-the-art facility that features a 7,500-square-foot spring floor.

According to the organization, the camps look to develop skills physically, mentally, emotionally and morally. The program also looks to help kids develop respect, sportsmanship, self-esteem building and leadership skills during their summer break.

