Spirit n’ Motion Athletic School is holding weeklong camps from June 6-August 19. SMAS Summer Camps are about creating new friendships and participating in all the activities kids love in the summer. The camps are designed for boys and girls ages 6 - 12.
Some of the daily activities include gymnastics, ninja courses/skills, parkour, swimming, summer crafts, food recipes, science projects, playing games at the park, making obstacle courses, dress-up days, building forts, putting on plays and circuses, talent shows, hiking, water balloon fights, field trips, learning how to ride the city bus and making memories and friendships that they will remember forever.
Rather than pre-planned weekly themes, the camp will involve the kids choosing the theme of the week. There will be plenty of theme choices and staff will assist in guiding the group decision.
The typical camp schedule runs Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m., with an option of additional care until 5:00 p.m. The camp fees are $285 per week, and the whole summer, which includes 11 camps, comes to $2,800 total.
Camps will have a non-refundable deposit fee of $50. The entire balance is due if not canceled two weeks in advance. If canceling before two weeks of the camp start date, registrants will be refunded all but $50.
For more information, visit www.spiritnmotion.com or contact Amanda at 208-720-4306. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In