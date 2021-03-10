It is a tradition seemingly as old as love itself: When couples share their vows, their families and friends celebrate with food and drink.
It can range from a champagne toast and hors d’oeuvres to an elegant five-course, sit-down dinner, but it’s always part of the itinerary. After all, sharing a meal and raising a glass is its own form of communion, an opportunity for wedding guests to bond, to laugh, to relive the past and to contemplate the future.
In the Wood River Valley and across the nation, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way couples are celebrating their union. The gatherings have become significantly smaller and more intimate, leading spouses-to-be to change the ways they incorporate snacks, meals and cocktails into the celebration. They are trending away from buffet-style service and toward self-contained appetizers, multi-course meals, grab-and-go “grazing tables” and staffed food stations.
Planning has become more of a challenge, but a pair of simple facts remain true, said Judith McQueen, a Hailey-based chef and caterer who has been cooking for wedding guests in the Wood River Valley—and beyond—for 23 years.
“People have to eat,” she said. “And people still want to get married.”
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, McQueen has seen substantial changes in the sizes of her events, but the importance of serving guests something special—the “clean food” they want—hasn’t changed, she said. Her company, Judith McQueen Entertaining, has specialized in catering large events but switched gears last year.
“I did one reception for six, one for 10, one for 12, and one for eight,” she said. “And they were all charming.”
Having smaller gatherings has allowed her clients to spend more per person on food and drinks, she said, bringing top-end options—such as caviar—into the menu. Some couples have chosen to have elegant, seated dinners with multiple courses, she said, while others have served take-away specialty lunches in balsa-wood boxes or offered a “wall of food” from which guests can select hors d’oeuvres as they pass by.
While McQueen focuses on crafting custom, varied menus for clients—sometimes incorporating themes from the couple’s lives, such as their travels—trends do sometimes emerge.
Local foods—which typically offer higher quality but cost more—are popular, McQueen said, as are classic “comfort foods” that she turns into appetizers. She has served a “Thanksgiving spoon” that incorporates all of the traditional flavors of the holiday into one bite, as well as a bite-sized macaroni-and-cheese offering and a mini “shepherd’s pie” in a hollowed-out red potato.
Seated meals—which when small can be accompanied by “exquisite service”—can include a variety of “beautiful, composed salads,” McQueen said. Her twist on the classic spinach salad includes a warm onion and sage sauce with sautéed goat cheese over the greens.
Popular main dishes include steak, wild game and what McQueen calls “field and stream”—her version of “surf and turf,” which features Idaho trout with lamb or beef. One of McQueen’s preferred preparations of trout is with a lemon beurre-blanc, paired with “lemon-thyme blistered” potatoes.
To complete the meal, McQueen likes to serve flights of desserts. The assortment of small servings might include a “sticky date pudding,” raspberries over lemon curd, and—if personal taste dictates—something with rich chocolate. A specialty cocktail can be paired with dessert, she said, such as a New Zealand apple wine with an apple sorbet.
“I’m dying to see what comes next,” McQueen said. “But good food is always good food.”
Kat Stansberry, the catering and events manager for Sun Valley Resort, said the wedding schedule has rebounded from numerous cancellations in 2020, with more events than ever before on the books for the 2021 season. Many couples shifted their wedding from last season to 2021, with most events scheduled from May onward. In the summer, the goal is to compose menus that are “light and bright,” Stansberry said.
“We’re looking forward to summer and being outside,” she said.
Stansberry said that as couples are planning their food service, they are “focusing on where they are,” with local influences. Events featuring food in individual servings or offered from chef-attended stations will be common this year. In Sun Valley, she said, the preferred ambiance is “casual mountain elegance.”
In the appetizer category, Stansberry said, that means dishes such as smoked trout crostini, a mini twice-baked baked potato, and raw-vegetable “crudité” cups. Tables of displayed food will likely be less common in 2021, Stansberry said, but an extensive platter of Italian antipasto—a collection of cured meats and rich cheeses—is popular at Sun Valley weddings.
Well-liked salad choices include butter-leaf lettuce with minted cucumber and champagne vinaigrette, and a baby beet salad, Stansberry said.
Sun Valley Resort’s popular main dishes cover a broad spectrum. They include: pine-nut-crusted steelhead with cauliflower purée and a leek and mushroom ragout; filet mignon; buffalo short ribs with parsnip purée, Brussels sprouts and a rosemary-citrus jus; pesto-grilled chicken with prosciutto and prawns, with a wild mushroom risotto, roasted tomato and asparagus; a vegetarian orange-sage gnocchi; and a vegan portobello mushroom Napoleon.
The dessert course has evolved away from serving a slice of wedding cake to every guest, Stansberry said. Some couples opt for a small wedding cake for ceremony but more modern desserts for the guests. Many couples prefer pairings of mini desserts offering a variety of “flavor points,” she said, as well as cupcakes and cookies. Popular selections include a Nutella “pot de crème,” triple chocolate mousse, lemon-blueberry tart and a carrot cupcake.
Chef Callie Rasberry, who with her twin sister Maeme owns and operates Rasberrys Catering & Bistro in Ketchum, said she believes that extraordinary wedding food can make an already special day even more memorable.
“We want to give people something that is different than what they expect—something different than what they’ve had at other weddings,” she said.
Rasberry has also seen weddings become smaller—and fewer—over the last year, but is hopeful and confident that 2021 will be better than 2020. Regardless of the size of a wedding, Rasberry said, guests “love hors d’oeuvres.” Popular appetizer offerings from Rasberrys include a scaled-down “pigs in a blanket” and citrus-scented ceviche served in a crispy wonton cup.
Kale salads are a healthy, successful choice, Rasberry said. At seated meals, guests have enjoyed fresh greens with grilled corn, crispy goat cheese and a creamy cilantro dressing.
For main courses, Idaho trout is a mainstay that can be prepared to the couple’s liking. Rasberry serves a baked trout with an herbed aioli, topped with flakes of corn chips, or cooked on a flat-top grill with herb butter or a chimichurri sauce. Braised beef short ribs are also a well-liked menu item, she said.
A key element to the quality and a trend in the Wood River Valley, Rasberry said, is the use of local, sustainably farmed ingredients that provide the “cleanest, freshest” tastes possible.
Times have changed, Rasberry acknowledged, but the importance of memorable wedding food has not.
“The food,” she said, “should be as special as the event.”
