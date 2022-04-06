Looking to learn secrets of the pitch from professionals? Look no further than the Nito Soccer Camps, which are returning for another season of summer-filled fun in the Wood River Valley.
The Soccer Academy Elite Performance Day Camps will focus on four elements of soccer: technical, mental, physical and tactical. The program is run by soccer pro Coach Nana Akyen Emmanuel.
The popular and successful soccer camp will offer three elite performance day camps for youth and older players. Each camp will be split into two sessions for younger (5-9 years old) and older players (10-17 years old).
The first two camps will be at the Sun Valley Community School Sagewillow Campus in Sun Valley. The first camps will be July 4-8 and July 11-15.
The third camp will be at Keefer Park in Hailey from July 18-22.
The younger players will participate in the half-day program from 8:30 a.m.-noon. The older players’ program will be from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Times are reflected for both camps.
All camps are Monday through Friday.
The Soccer Academy Elite Performance Day Camp offers an early sign-up discount from now through May 1. Youth price is $239.99, then goes up to $269.99 after May 1. For the older group, the price is $349.99, then goes up to $399.99.
New to this year is the Nito Pro Individual/Group Training for advanced players only, which will run Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m.-6:45 p.m. This is a chance for high schoolers, college players, semi-pro and professionals looking to maintain their fitness through high-intensity technical sessions. Contact the Nito Soccer Academy for rates, as this is by appointment only.
Contact Nana at 805-837-9688 or nitosocceracademy@gmail.com to see if this program is the right fit.
Visit nitosocceracademy.com for more information and to register. ￼
