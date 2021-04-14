21-04-14 Kids by Willy 8 Flavin.jpg

“I love hikes, swimming in the pool and burying myself in the sand at Redfish Lake.”

Clancy Flavin, 5, Ketchum
21-04-14 Kids by Willy 7 Padilla.jpg

“Fishing, playing with my new puppy and hunting for squirrels. I also like crafts and playing outside.”

Valerie Padilla, 9, Hailey
21-04-14 Kids by Willy 6 Greenberg.jpg

“Biking and dirt biking is even more fun. I’m also excited about the new pump park out Quigley.”

Otis Greenberg, 5, Hailey
21-04-14 Kids by Willy 5 Hoffman.jpg

“Jumping in the cold Redfish Lake. Also playing in leaf piles and riding bikes are way fun.”

Rowan Hoffman, 4, Hailey
21-04-14 Kids by Willy 4 Crist.jpg

“School’s over, and I’m excited to sell ice cream this summer. I hope to make some good money.”

Stevie Crist, 8, Ketchum
21-04-14 Kids by Willy 1 Ratliff.jpg

“I have tryouts for summer softball and this is my first year of showing a steer in 4-H.” 

Izabell Ratliff, 10, S. of Bellevue
21-04-14 Kids by Willy 3 R Walton.jpg

“Ride bikes, camping, paddle boarding and I'd like to see moose.”

Rose Walton, 3, Bellevue
21-04-14 Kids by Willy 2 M Walton.jpg

“Find snakes. I’m also going to Mountain Adventure Tours Camp and that’s fun.”

Maeve Walton, 5, Bellevue
