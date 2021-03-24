Lauren Malone

“Frida Kahlo because she was unapologetically herself. She didn’t conform and she created beautiful artwork around the female gaze.”

Lauren Malone, Hailey
Mary Torelli

“My mom, because she is really giving. She serves others no matter what. She’s a hard worker.”

Mary Torelli, Hailey
Peggy Proctor

“My mother, because she always put her children first. She rescued us.”

Peggy Proctor, Hailey
Penelope Street

“My sister, because she knows how to play.”

Penelope Street, Hailey
Alida Pineda

“My mom, because she is loving and kind.”

Alida Pineda, Hailey
Jane Drussel

“Eleanor Roosevelt. She was revolutionary woman.”

Jane Drussel, Hailey
Andrea Nelson

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg, because her lifetime of jurisprudence established equal rights for women.”

Andrea Nelson, Hailey
Kristin Fletcher

“The writer and philosopher Terry Tempest Williams. She was the first person I know who tied the science of nature with the sacredness of nature.”

Kristin Fletcher, Hailey
