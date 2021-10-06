Ariel Audet

This will be my first year, and I’m looking forward to bringing my daughter to watch the sheepdog trials.

Ariel Audet, Hailey
Rodolfo Armenta

I like the sheep parade and seeing all the new faces in town.

Rodolfo Armenta, Bellevue
Eric Madsen

The kids enjoy watching the sheep.

Eric Madsen, Hailey
Jack Baker

My favorite part is watching the sheep run.

Jack Baker, Hailey
Amber

Our favorite is counting all the sheep.

Amber Piirainen & Margot Paulson, aka “Maui”, Bellevue
Benji Charles

Celebrating the history of this valley.

Benji Charles, Hailey
Ashley Juarez

I love the sheep, the sheepdogs and the ongoing tradition.

Ashley Juarez, Hailey
Elliot McKinley

Watching the dancers at the park.

Elliott McKinley, Ketchum
Yolanda Tapia

I love watching the Peruvian dancers, and I enjoy eating the delicious lamb.

Yolanda Tapia, Hailey
Cindy Juarez

I enjoy the variety of sheep and watching the sheepdogs do their job.

Cindy Juarez, Hailey

Express photos by Roland Lane

Load comments