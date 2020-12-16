Aspen Parton

“For everyone to feel loved.”

Aspen Parton, Sun Valley
Astrid Sueldo

“I want any Barbie doll and a claw machine with prizes.”

Astrid Sueldo, Ketchum
Bryan Flores

“I want a PlayStation 5 with FIFA 21.”

Bryan Flores, Hailey
Eddie Gardner

“A white Christmas, just like the ones I used to know.”

Eddie Gardner, Ketchum
Jessica Juarez

“I want everyone to be healthy, and for COVID to be over.”

Jessica Juarez, Hailey
Phil Doerflein

“A peaceful weekend with my wife and daughter.”

Phil Doerflein, Sun Valley
Laura Furtado

“For everyone to stay healthy, and I hope for a vaccine so we don’t have to wear masks.”

Laura Furtado, Ketchum
Josh Murdock

“I want to see more positive and strong leadership on a national level from government from the American people. I want America to be as strong as we can be.”

Josh Murdock, Sun Valley
Lauren D’Attilio

“A happy and healthy family.”

Lauren D’Attilio’, Sun Valley
Mike Wolter

“Let’s get a bunch more snow so we have a long ski season.”

Mike Wolter, Hailey
Load comments