Sidney Bashaw

“I love how green and full of sunshine it gets here, how that affects peoples’ mood.”

Sidney Bashaw, Picabo
Isai Mendoza

“All my friends are back from college and we hang out

at the river.”

Isai Mendoza, Hailey
Santos Serva

“I like when the business picks up.”

Santos Serva, Hailey
Leticia Teixeira

“The landscape and incredible hikes.”

Leticia Teixeira, Hailey
Jordan Baker

“It’s having evening barbeques with friends and family.”

Jordan Baker, Hailey
John Carreiro

“I like hiking, biking and being out in this amazing weather.”

John Carreiro, Sun Valley
Misty Zies

“I enjoy the hiking, swimming and trips to Redfish Lake.

Misty Zies, Hailey
Taylar Francis

“Camping, hiking and all of the adventures the area has to offer.”

Taylar Francis, Elkhorn
Veronica Lopez

“When school is out— it’s a little easier on the kids.”

Veronica Lopez, Hailey
Wanuza Leal-Wallace

“The symphony is my favorite, because I get to see the amazing community and hear the incredible music.”

Wanuza Leal-Wallace, Hailey
