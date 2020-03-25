Who has been the most influential woman in your life?

      

01 Madeline Nelson.jpg

“Melinda Gates because she made a huge impact at Microsoft and she does philanthropy for women and girls throughout the world.”

Madeline Nelson, Valley walker
02 Elaine French.jpg

“Nancy Pelosi because she sets an amazing example for the kinds of positions of power that women can reach for.”

Elaine French, Ketchum skier
03 Bex Wilkinson.jpg

“Frida Kahlo because she is the most creative woman in the face of suffering.”

Bex Wilkinson, Ketchum resident
04 katherine Sharger.jpg

“Elle Woods because she’s an inspiration to all female lawyers.”

Katherine Sharger, Los Angeles attorney
05 Noemi Garcia.jpg

“My mom because she’s very supportive to me and a great listener.”

Noemi Garcia, Sun Valley employee
06 Mayra Gomez.jpg

“My mother because she’s the hardest worker and she raised me well.”

Mayra Gomez, Sun Valley employee
07 Cindy Hurtado.jpg

“My mom because she’s been through so much in her lifetime. She’ll always be there for me.”

Cindy Hurtado, Hailey resident
08 Gisella Wiethorn.jpg

“My mother because she’s a very strong woman. She works hard to support the family.”

Gisella Wiethorn, Ketchum resident
09 Keeley Kahill.jpg

“My mom because she’s a selfless person. She taught me how to be a good host and socializer.”

Keeley Kahill, Future designer
10 Sara kenefick.jpg

“My grandma because she went through a divorce then went to law school at the age of 40.”

Sara Kenefick, Future TikTok star
