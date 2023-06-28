Marina Vercelli

"Kicking off the summer with a party, going to the parade and camping with my dogs."

Marina Vercelli, Hailey
Hayley Hinojosa

"Rodeo, chicken, potato salad and fishing by the creek."

Hayley Hinojosa, Ketchum
Conner Orr

"The atmosphere of the rodeo and that everyone dresses up. I enjoy the fireworks too."

Conner Orr, Hailey
Mike Sleuder

"Celebrating our independence and what it took to get us here."

Mike Sleuder, Boise
Adam Shelton

"Being able to reflect on all the things I'm grateful for and living in the greatest country on earth."

Adam Shelton, Nampa
Mike Hoover

"The opportunity for family and friends to get together over a meal and watching the fireworks."

Mike Hoover, Ketchum
Kayla Brauburger

"The food and the fireworks."

Kayla Brauburger, Richfield
Morgan Smith

"I like the fishing, the family getting together and the time outside."

Morgan Smith, Texas
Breanna Casey

"I enjoy seeing my daughter's face at the rodeo. This year she'll do the mutton bustin'."

Breanna Casey, Bellevue
Hannah Armstrong

"The fireworks, the food, family time and celebrating our country's independence."

Hannah Armstrong, Pocatello
