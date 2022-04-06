} Skip to main content
Snapshots: What Summer activity are you most looking forward to doing?

22-04-06-berkeley-commons

“I’m excited about playing soccer because my mom can be the coach.”

Berkeley Commons, Hailey
22-04-06-dice-levy

“I can’t wait to jump off the high dive at Redfish Lake.”

Dice Levy, Sun Valley
22-04-06-finley-harmon

“Swing on the swings and slide on the slides.”

Finley Harmon, Gimlet
22-04-06-miyako-piirainen

“I’m excited to travel to visit my family in Reno.”

Miyako Piirainen, Bellevue
22-04-06-otto-commons

 “Skateboarding at the skate park & riding my motorcycle in the canyons.”

Otto Commons, Hailey

