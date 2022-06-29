22-07-04-david-nelson.jpg

“I’m going to have dinner with family and extended family, then go to the rodeo.”

David Nelson

Hailey
22-07-04-peyton-nelson.jpg

“I’m going to the parade, then kick some butt playing softball!”

Peyton Nelson

Hailey
22-07-04-jim-williams.jpg

“Watch the parade and work the rodeo concession stand with the Kiwanis Club.”

Jim Williams

Bellevue
22-07-04-winter-romero.jpg

“Go on our boat at Redfish Lake, then watch the fireworks.”

Winter Romero

Ketchum
22-07-04-tania-carrillo.jpg

“I’ll enjoy my first paid Fourth of July off.”

Tania Carrillo

Carey
22-07-04-juan-carrillo.jpg

“Enjoy the day off with family and friends.”

Juan Carrillo

Carey
22-07-04-phil-doerflein.jpg

“Going to Windermere for a pot-luck and to watch the parade.”

Phil Doerflein

Ketchum
22-07-04-jasmine-boeddiker.jpg

“Helping my mom with the Toy Run float, then riding in the parade.”

Jasmine Boeddiker

Hailey
22-07-04-lindy-stark.jpg

“We’ll stick around for fun in the sun and squeeze in time to go to our beautiful yurt.”

Lindy Stark

Hailey
22-07-04-emily-knowles.jpg

“I’m driving to central Oregon to take my kids to do work crew for a Young Life camp.”

Emily Knowles

Hailey
