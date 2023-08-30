People
Martin Millard

“I get to help my clients out with whatever their financial needs are.”

Martin Millard, Hailey Customer Service Rep
Dazia

“Meeting all the neat people in the community.”

Dazia (no last name given), Ketchum Banker
Jessica Juarez

“I love to help clients buy their dream home.”

Jessica Juarez, Ketchum Banker
Jini Wilson

“My favorite part of my job is working with Cris and the compassionate team at Hospice, hearing and learning from people’s stories.”

Jini Wilson, Valley Social Worker
John Grover

“Working with people that are terminally ill, utilizing my experiences and loses to help others.”

John Grover, Registered Nurse
Rory Slattery

“I love helping put together exhibitions and events for the community to enjoy.”

Rory Slattery, Curatorial and Administrative Assistant, SVMoA
Mike Delacruz

“Being able to help people with their vehicles and watch them smile.”

Mike Delacruz, Hailey Mechanic
Keith Nelson

“Meeting new people and having incredible employees that keep the business running.”

Keith Nelson, Owner, Nelson’s Auto
Tiffani Black

“Talking history with the community and visitors. I love representing the 1884 Ketchum Fast Freight Wagons.”

Tiffani Black, Wagon Days Historian
Samuel Mollner

“Working with a variety of people that visit The Argyros theatre and being part of a team that puts on terrific shows.”

Samuel Mollner, Director of Productions, The Argyros
