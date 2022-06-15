The gin-clear waters of Silver Creek Preserve near Picabo support an abundance of wildlife biodiversity seen nowhere else in the region, including the sizeable brown trout that have made it a world class destination for anglers.
Emerging from perennial springs, the lazy river that flows through the 881-acre conservation area provides habitat for eagles, hawks, songbirds, waterfowl, coyotes, bobcats, mountain lions, moose, deer and elk.
The Preserve boasts one of the highest densities of stream insects in North America, helping to support more than 150 species of birds that have been identified in this aquatic ecosystem of marshes and streams.
In addition to fishing, Silver Creek is also a great place to wander the boardwalks and trails, paddle a canoe or just read a book, picnic and then take a nap in the rushes.
Once a favored hunting and fishing spot for Ernest Hemingway, the area was owned by the Sun Valley Resort until it was purchased by The Nature Conservancy with help from Ernest’s son, Jack Hemingway. Since that time, conservation easements have restricted the area from development and provided for restoration of wildlife habitat.
Over the years, The Nature Conservancy succeeded in establishing easements on an additional 12,000 acres of preservation surrounding the river and marshes, making this “one of the most successful stream conservation efforts ever undertaken for public benefit and a model for community-based conservation,” states the Preserve’s website.
This summer, visitors to Silver Creek will be surprised to find that the old cabin and visitors center has been redeveloped into a Conservation and Education Center, featuring a classroom, outdoor amphitheater and expanded deck offering expansive view of the Preserve.
“This is our first major infrastructure improvement after nearly 45 years of critical habitat restoration and stewardship investment,” said Melissa Masucci, director of development for the Idaho chapter of The Nature Conservancy.
“In addition to providing a place for our community and youth to cultivate a deep appreciation for nature, the new building reflects our values of access, safety, inspiration and conservation,” Masucci said.
The new building is part of a five-year plan to enhance Silver Creek with improved trails, new fishing ramps, and science-driven restoration projects to ensure that Silver Creek remains a place where people and nature will thrive for generations to come.
