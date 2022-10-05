Sheep shearing trailer

Shearer Cody Crowdrey will generally shear about 40 sheep an hour, or one every 90 seconds.

 Photo courtesy of Cody Cowdrey

According to professional sheep shearer Cody Cowdrey, most people aren’t cut out for the job—and you should probably look elsewhere if you’re in it for a quick fix.

“It’s definitely challenging if you’re not in the right mood. It’s very physical,” Cowdrey explained. “If you’re not in shape for it, it’s like putting a couch potato in the gym. I remember when I was first learning, my back and the back of my legs were sore all day.”

Cowdrey, 36, of Lebanon, Oregon, is the youngest of three generations from the Willamette Valley who have made sheep shearing their lifeblood. For the past four years, he’s been on the road shearing sheep out of a mobile sheep-shearing unit—sometimes alone, other times accompanied by other shearers.

Cody Cowdrey
17-10-11 Folklife Fair 17 Roland.jpg (copy)

Sheep shearing demonstrations are a popular part of the Folklife Fair during the Trailing of the Sheep festival. This year, Cody Cowdrey will conduct the demonstrations.
Sheep shearing chute

Sheep use a chute like this one to enter a shearing trailer single-file.
Sheared Sheep

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments