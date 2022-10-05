The 26th annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival will feature the Sheep Tales Gathering at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at The Argyros in Ketchum. The keynote event will spotlight unique stories from prominent women in the ranching industry. It is slated to be moderated by Mike Guerry, president of Guerry Inc., a family-owned ranching operation based out of Castleford, Idaho.
For Laura Drake, executive director of the festival, the storytelling aspect of the event is the cornerstone of the festivities, as it passes on the stories of the region’s ranching heritage to the next generation. The storytelling also chronicles the heritage and history being lived out today and gives residents a true connection to the herding and ranching industry.
“Although every event has its own impact on the festival, the storytelling aspect keeps the history of our region alive,” Drake said. “I think it’s an intimate experience that gives the ability to access stories from those who have lived the life and make meaningful connections.
“Storytelling is really the backbone of the festival. Over the years we have had many herders and ranchers tell their stories, and this year we have four women that have unique experiences and don’t have a traditional upbringing in ranching.”
The panel will include Andrée and Bianca Soares, Marcia Barinaga and Julie Hansmire, all of whom will share stories and participate in a question and answer session.
Barinaga, of Barinaga Ranch, is the granddaughter of Basque sheep ranchers in Idaho and currently raises Romney, Corriedale and Cormo sheep at her family’s ranch in Marin County, California. Earning her Ph.D. in molecular biology, Barinaga had a career in science writing before establishing a sheep dairy in California in 2007.
Barinaga had learned cheesemaking growing up on her family’s ranch and had a prominent cheesemaking career during which she won several awards, including best of show in the California Cheese Competition and best in class at the American Cheese Society. Barinaga retired from cheesemaking in 2016 and transitioned her flock of dairy sheep to a fiber flock to make wool and to spend time doing what she loved most: working with sheep and managing the land they graze on.
Julie Hansmire is the owner of Campbell Hansmire Sheep LLC, a herded-range sheep operation in Colorado and Utah. Their summer country is near Vail, Colorado, and their herds winter in eastern Utah, along the Colorado/Utah border. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before earning her master’s degree in range science from Texas Tech University. Hansmire also spent time with the Bureau of Land Management before being able to serve her primary interest, which, of course, is sheep.
Hansmire served as the president of the Colorado Wool Grower’s Association and has served a variety of council and committee appointments with the American Sheep Industry Association. She is also an advocate for the positive impacts of grazing animals and works to raise awareness and improve understanding of the sheep industry as a whole. Her sheep operation now focuses on the improvement of wool quality and raising Akbash livestock protection dogs. Hansmire competed for nearly 10 years in dog trialing and continues to take nearly 800 yearling ewes to the Meeker Classic Sheepdog Trial.
Andrée and Bianca Soares are a mother-daughter duo who manage their family’s commercial sheep business: Talbott Sheep Co. Andrée, a third-generation California rancher whose Basque heritage and custom of herding livestock began in the Pyrenees Mountains, returned to the ranch to manage the family sheep operation after a 29-year career as a neonatal nurse. She also sits on the board of many sheep industry committees and associations.
Bianca, representing the fourth generation in the Talbott Sheep Company, has always had a tremendous passion for livestock and has been around sheep all her life. Bianca graduated from the University of California, Davis in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in Managerial Economics and now works full-time alongside her mother for a prominent grazer in California, Star Creek Land Stewards.
Today, both women work cooperatively to manage more than 120,000 acres, of which more than 95% are native forest or grassland ecosystems. Both women are experienced in sustainable and regenerative grazing and continue to work to be more involved with the sheep industry as a whole.
These women will share their unique perspectives in an industry that helped shaped the Wood River Valley into what it is today.
“We welcome one and all to the event, which will feature a Q&A session,” said Laura Drake. “We hope people will enjoy the event with us and make a connection to the industry.” ￼
