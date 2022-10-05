The Ross Fork Fire north of Ketchum has torched nearly 40,000 acres in the Sawtooth Basin since mid-August. The blaze, which has slowed in recent weeks, caused sheepherders in the area to take cover and move to safety. Some sheep were killed in the fire.
John Etchart, 69, has been managing sheep herders and sheep for 35 years for rancher John Faulkner. This year he managed 8,000 ewes in eight separate bands that covered 450 miles, from Sailor Creek near Hagerman to the Sawtooth Valley and back down into the Wood River Valley.
The migration begins each spring and ends in October, when the sheep are shorn of their wool.
“We try to get every blade of grass that we can,” said Etchart.
During late August, he was delivering groceries to his sheepherder wagons, something he does every five days. The herders had crossed over Galena Summit for fall grazing near Smiley Creek. There was smoke in the air from the Ross Fork Fire burning in the Sawtooth Mountains
“The Forest Service didn’t think it would come over toward us,” Etchart said. “Being a sheep farmer, you think a fire won’t do much, but when the wind comes up it can move on you. The winds can change so you just gotta’ watch it.”
Etchart said after three days in the basin the sheep were heading for grazing areas in Smiley Creek, Frenchman’s Creek and Little and Big Boulder Creeks. They were located at a spot called “Gravel Pit” when the fire blew up and evacuation orders came in.
“It was so smoky, [the sheepherders] could hardly do anything,” said Etchart, whose herders were prohibited from crossing back south over Galena Summit due to fire danger. The Salmon Falls Sheep Company allowed the bands to graze safely on private property near the Smiley Creek Airport.
“At one point the fire was about a mile from the sheep,” said Etchart, who was kept out of the area due to road closures for a time. “We lost four or five that died from the smoke. The herders complained about the smoke, but they made the best of it.”
Etchart’s bands finally made it back over Galena Summit and last week were making their way south. He said grazing regulations keep the bands moving so they do not impact the land too much. He was two weeks behind schedule and couldn’t slow down.
“You can only graze an area so much, so we only had so many days coming back,” Etchart said. “We couldn’t stay up there long enough to participate in Trailing of the Sheep, which we usually do because John Faulkner likes to help them with that event. Usually, his sheep are some of the only ones with wool still on them by then.”
Etchart said he expects the burned areas to be off limits from grazing for two years.
“That’s OK,” he said. “We have plenty of ground elsewhere, other grazing allotments in the Big Smoky area and near Featherville, and up in Ross Fork where the fire started. It didn’t burn the river bottom there. We’ll have to go a few more miles and might run smaller bands of sheep.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In