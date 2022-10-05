Ross ForkFire

The Ross Fork Fire in northern Blaine County forced the early removal of several sheep bands from their summer grazing ground.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Ross Fork Fire north of Ketchum has torched nearly 40,000 acres in the Sawtooth Basin since mid-August. The blaze, which has slowed in recent weeks, caused sheepherders in the area to take cover and move to safety. Some sheep were killed in the fire.

John Etchart, 69, has been managing sheep herders and sheep for 35 years for rancher John Faulkner. This year he managed 8,000 ewes in eight separate bands that covered 450 miles, from Sailor Creek near Hagerman to the Sawtooth Valley and back down into the Wood River Valley.

The migration begins each spring and ends in October, when the sheep are shorn of their wool.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments