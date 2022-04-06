With a solid lineup of camps and classes this summer, Boulder Mountain Clayworks in Ketchum will give kids the chance to explore the magical medium of clay while advancing their pottery-throwing, sculpting and ceramic painting techniques.
The organization’s youth and teen clay camps will be conveniently offered in five-day sessions this year from June through mid-August.
For teens that would like to get a head start on their pottery skills this spring, Boulder Mountain will offer its “Spring Teen Throwing” after-school class series on Thursdays—April 7, 14, 21 and 28—from 4:15-6:15 p.m. The weekly classes ($165) are open to middle school and high school-aged students. Instructor Diane Walker will teach the basics of working on the wheel, guiding students as they create a variety of earthenware.
Registration for kids’ summer clay camps opens on April 14.
Young potters ages 6-12 can pick between seven themed sessions this year: “Graphic Novels in the World of Clay” (June 13-17), “Clay Olympics” (June 27-July 1), “Watch My Garden Grow” (July 11-15), “Cirque Du Clay” (July 18-22), “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (July 25-29), “Chef It Up” (Aug. 1-5) and “Idaho Wildlife and Outdoor Adventure” (Aug. 8-12). Each five-day youth session costs $148 and runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Boulder Mountain’s Teen Throwing Summer Camps ($165) are also offered in five-day segments, running from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning potters will learn how to create mugs, ice cream bowls and other tableware on the wheel, while those with more experience can design and execute their own projects.
Teen clay camps will be held on June 13-17, June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 25-29 and Aug. 1-5, with 1:30 p.m. glaze days scheduled the following Friday.
Full refunds will be given if cancellation occurs 10 days or more in advance of the camps.
Looking to include the whole family? Family Clay Afternoons will run from 1:30-3 p.m. on July 7 (bird baths) and Aug. 4 (flowerpots). Tuition is $45 for an adult-child pair and $10 for each additional person in the party.
Two-hour teen and adult workshops will also be held this summer for anyone looking for a short, creative outlet. Classes will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 12 (cookie jars), July 26 (bud vases) and Aug. 16 (garden gnomes). The fee is $35 per class.
Boulder Mountain Clayworks is located on the lower level of the 10th Street Industrial Center, building B-6, in Ketchum. Those seeking financial aid can call 208-726-4484 or visit bouldermtnclay.org/contact. To register, visit bouldermtnclay.org/shop.
￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In