In addition to the notable film premieres and a chance to hear from Hollywood stars, the Sun Valley Film Festival also supports new talents with hands-on mentorship as they move forward into the film industry.
For the last nine years, the festival’s High Scribe Screenwriters Competition has provided its finalists and winners with mentorships, introductions to literary agents and the opportunity to have a scene of their script read aloud by working actors during the Sun Valley Screenwriters Lab.
This year, Jared Stern (“The Princess and the Frog,” “Wreck It Ralph” and “Toy Story 3”) Zach Baylin (Academy Award-, BAFTA- and WGA-nominated screenwriter of “King Richard”) and Trevor Groth (former director of programming for the Sundance Film Festival) will host the festival’s Screenwriters Lab in a roundtable discussion where the winner of the High Scribe award will be announced before a live audience.
Screenwriters Lab Director Emily Granville said the event provides an opportunity for budding talent to gain mentorship from within a group of writers, producers and directors who have historically advocated for High Scribe finalists by helping secure professional management or representation, find writing jobs, get screenplay options and even produce their work.
“Our goal is to help screenwriters get their story out there,” Granville said. “Beyond getting advice and notes from the mentor/judge, we have done workshops on how to pitch your script. Getting a film made starts with a strong script, but how to get it out there is really useful information.”
Some do’s and don’ts learned over the years include this advice: Let the audience be part of the creative process.
“Don’t describe a red-headed man from Queens, instead a man from an outer borough,” Granville said. “The person you are pitching to might hate red-heads. Often less is more. Keep it short and sweet and believe in the story you are selling.”
Some industry mentorships that have developed over the years include the friendship between screenwriter SB Edwards and Chris Moore (“Good Will Hunting,” “Manchester by the Sea”), who was Edwards’ mentor five years ago.
“He helped sell the screenplay that won [her] the High Scribe competition and just recently produced her latest film,” Granville said. “Seeing these relationships start at the festival and grow is the really fun part.”
David Seidler, the Academy Award-winning writer of “The King’s Speech,” co-wrote a project with another High Scribe finalist and helped get management for two others.
Steve Gaghan, Academy Award-winning writer of “Traffic,” helped secure management for Cody Tucker, the inaugural High Scribe winner.
“Gaghan helped Cody get a writing gig and nine years later is still giving Cody notes on his latest work,” Granville said. “There are more success stories and hopefully many more to come, but what is clear is that SVFF is an intimate festival, where unknown screenwriters can connect with Hollywood insiders and get the help they needed getting their stories from script to screen.”
