At the Bellevue Academy of Riding and Natural Learning—known as the BARN—kids can learn basic horsemanship and safety, riding skills, equine care and stable management. Camps run from May 7 to Aug. 29.
Horse camps at the BARN are available for a variety of riding levels for students ages 6 to 13. Previous riding experience is not required for participation in the camps.
This year, the BARN is offering a one-day Pony Camp for kids ages 6 to 8, a three-day Horse Camp for kids ages 8 to 13, and a one-day Day at The Barn camp tailored for kids ages 8 to 13 who have been through a previous camp or have some basic experience with horses.
The Pony Camp and Horse Camp instruct students on how to be comfortable around and on horses, how to groom them, how to lead them and the basics of riding. The Day at The Barn offers students an opportunity to experience what it’s like to be with, groom and care for a horse for a whole day.
To register, go to imatthebarn.com and fill out a form that specifies interests. Registration will start in mid-April. Filling out the form will enter children into a registration lottery, as space is limited. For safety and effectiveness, the camp limits the number of participants to ensure a safe instructor-to-rider ratio and allow for maximum learning opportunities.
Financial assistance may be available. The BARN also offers private instruction.
For more information and to see a schedule, go to imatthebarn.com.
Four-day camp also includes BARN activities
The Mountain Life Summer Camp is a four-day camp that offers kids ages 6 to 12 the opportunity to experience a variety of outdoor activities, from archery, arts and crafts to music, nature time and water play.
Three sessions will be held, with each session running Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., based from Hailey. Sessions will be June 20-23, June 27-30 and July 18-21.
The camps include two days at The Barn in Bellevue.
For more information or to register, go to mountainlifecamp.com. ￼
