One of the Valley’s premier Fourth of July events—the Sawtooth Rangers Days of the Old West Rodeo—returns for another year of action-packed mutton-busting and cattle roping under candy painted Idaho summer skies from July 1-3.
Kay Malone, vice president of the Sawtooth Rangers, said that the participants and attendees wait all year for this event.
“I’m so excited for all of it. Rodeo has been a part of so many of our lives forever, and it’s just something you’re supposed to do on the Fourth of July,” she said.
The event has been running since 1947, with a brief intermission during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the world opened back up, the rodeo has been going at full steam, with packed stands and visitors from far and wide.
This year, the lineup has much of the same, including ranch bronc riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling and crowd-favorite bull riding.
For those who have never had the pleasure of taking in a rodeo, there are pre-show events and other fun highlights like kids activities and a rodeo clown, who performs a routine throughout the show. The schedule is mixed with multiple go-rounds for each event. Most will feature the country’s best amateur wranglers, although there are some fan favorite events starring kids and calves.
The rodeo is sanctioned by the Idaho Cowboys Association. It’s not professional, but “the next step is becoming a pro,” Malone said.
The events begin nightly at 6 p.m., with the rodeo itself starting at 7:30 p.m. Family night—at which one child gets in free with each paid adult—is July 2. Of note: you have to buy tickets in advance. They will not be available at the gate. Tickets will be on sale at the Hailey Welcome Center and Atkinsons’ Market in Bellevue, Hailey and Ketchum from the first day of June onward. They cost $12 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under.
For newbies, here’s a breakdown of the events. Bronc riding is a contest in which cowboys ride a bucking horse that tries to kick them off- similar to bull riding. In team roping, two mounted riders work together to wrangle a steer with lassos. In tie-down roping, the name of the game is what it sounds like: tie down calves in a manner that was originally used to help keep them contained during medical treatment; now, the event is a dazzling display of athleticism and rope work. Breakaway roping is similar, but the calf gets a head start and the cowboys use a different technique to wrangling the animal. Barrel racing is another fan favorite event; it’s a time trial in which a rider navigates through a course of barrels on horseback, requiring tight turns and precise movements. Steer wrestling is one of the most exciting events of any rodeo: riders leap onto steers and attempt to wrangle them by their horns.
Most are familiar with bull riding. If you’ve only seen the animatronic version in a bar, you’re in for a treat; nothing compares to the real thing.
There isn’t a bad seat in the Hailey Rodeo Arena, but arrive on the earlier side if you want your pick of the bunch. It’s also a great way to beat the concessions line, which can get long during the peak of the event.
The event also comes with prizes for those who compete. Word on payouts is not cemented this year, but in 2021, the cash sums were as follows:
- $1,250 for Team Roping, Tie-Down Roping and Barrel Racing
- $1,500-$2,000 for Ranch Bronc, Bareback Riding and Saddle Bronc Riding
- $1,350 for Breakaway Roping and Steer Wrestling
- $3,000-$4,000 for Bull Riding
Malone said that she and her family have been involved in the celebrations for more than a decade, ever since her daughter took part in the festivities many years ago. She still has a soft spot for rodeo queens.
“If you see them around, just walk up and talk to them. That’s their job; they’re the faces of the rodeo and they love talking to the public,” she said. Rodeo queens are chosen through a variety of measures. The guests will include Ms. Teen Idaho Rodeo 2023, a state-wide position awarded to one young lady annually. Malone said, ultimately, the show is all about preserving history. The Sawtooth Rangers do their best to do so with “anything that involves a horse,” Malone said. They hope that this tradition continues for many more years. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In