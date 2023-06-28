One of the Valley’s premier Fourth of July events—the Sawtooth Rangers Days of the Old West Rodeo—returns for another year of action-packed mutton-busting and cattle roping under candy painted Idaho summer skies from July 1-3.

Kay Malone, vice president of the Sawtooth Rangers, said that the participants and attendees wait all year for this event.

“I’m so excited for all of it. Rodeo has been a part of so many of our lives forever, and it’s just something you’re supposed to do on the Fourth of July,” she said.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments