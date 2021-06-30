Are you ready for the rodeo? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at the nine events that make up the competition, according to the Sawtooth Rangers.
Bull Riding: This one’s simple; it’s exactly what it sounds like. Contestants grasp the loose end of a flat, braided rope wrapped around a bull’s torso, and hang on tight. Eight seconds earns them a score, which, like in all riding events, is based half on the human’s performance, and half on the animal’s. “Size, agility and power create a danger that makes bull riding a crowd favorite everywhere,” the Rangers write on their website. “Balance, flexibility, coordination, quick reflexes and, perhaps above all, a strong mental attitude, are the stuff of which good bull riders are made.”
Bareback Riding: Bareback does away with a saddle in favor of a minimalist cowhide rigging—basically, “a suitcase handle on a strap.” A rider grabs it with one hand, then spurs the horse’s shoulders out of the chute, a mandatory move called “marking out,” and keeps going for eight seconds to receive a score. Done right, it looks like the rider’s reclining on a bucking bronco—less than comfortably. The horse counts for half the points; the rest is up to the cowboy, judged on style, spurring technique, and “exposure” to the strength of the horse.
Saddle Bronc: Based on breaking horses out on cattle ranches, saddle bronc is more technical than bareback. Holding a single rein, the cowboy must “mark out” their horse out of the chute, touching his spurs above the animal’s shoulders as it makes its first leap. From there, stay in the saddle and keep it smooth: “While the bucking ability of the horse is naturally built into the scoring system, a smooth, rhythmic ride is sure to score better than a wild, uncontrolled effort,” the Rangers say.
Barrel Racing: It’s a flat-out speed event, usually decided by hundredths of seconds. A racer enters the arena at a full sprint and works a clover-leaf pattern around three barrels. You can tip ‘em or move ‘em, but don’t knock ‘em down—it’s a five second penalty, sure to knock you out of the money.
Steer Wrestling: A steer wrestler is known as a “bulldogger,” and it’s easy to see why. They need to be strong, tenacious, and a little bit crazy in order to, quite literally, grab the bull by the horns. From horseback, the cowboy catches the steer, dismounts, and slams on the brakes to stop or turn the animal. Then, as the name implies, he wrestles the 200-plus-pound bovine to the ground. Done right, it all happens fast: The world record stands at 2.4 seconds.
Tie-down Roping: This takes place every day out on the ranch—it’s how hands restrain calves to brand or examine them. Friendly working rivalries soon became formal contests, and today a rodeo staple. Giving the calf a head start, the cowboy runs it down on horseback, ropes it, and, dismounted, ties any three legs together with a “pigging string”—a short loop of rope he holds in his teeth during the first leg. The calf must stay roped for six seconds; if it kicks free, no score is given.
Breakaway Roping: A relatively new event, breakaway is for the cowgirls. It’s like tie-down roping without the tie-down. Fixing her lasso to the horn of her saddle with a thin string, she runs down a bolting calf and throws the loop over its neck. Then, the rider signals the horse to stop; the calf pulls the rope taught, snaps the string, and ends the run. Fastest total time wins.
Team Roping: Working in concert, two ropers—a header and a heeler—must catch a steer as fast as possible. First, the header throws a line around the horns, head or neck. Then, the healer gets its two hind feet. (Improper catches incur penalties, and misses mean disqualification.) Once secure, the two horses face each other, and pull the line taught, stopping the clock. “Heading horses are generally taller and heavier, because they need power to turn the steer after it is roped,” the Rangers said. “Heeling horses are quick and agile, enabling them to better follow the steer and react to its moves.”
