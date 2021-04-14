Junior and youth tennis players will head back to Sun Valley Resort for its annual summer tennis camp series in June, July and August. Sun Valley Resort will host 11 camps this summer at its Tennis Center.
The tennis camp will offer full days—9 a.m. to 3 p.m.—and half days—9 a.m. to noon—for boys and girls ages 5 to 17 with 25 per session, so space is limited.
The cost of the half-day sessions is $380 with snacks included. The full-day sessions are $580 with a snack and lunch included. Each camp participant will also receive Sun Valley camp gear.
“Our professional team will focus on helping develop a love of tennis in a fun and friendly environment,” Sun Valley Resort Camp Director Stephanie Schmidt wrote in an email. “This exciting program for beginner to advanced players will feature individual skill development, on and off court instruction, physical fitness, footwork, speed and agility, active practice, and supervised play and match experience.”
The Sun Valley Resort Camp will follow local COVID-19 safety protocols with masks and social distancing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In