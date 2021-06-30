A parade is nothing new around these parts—and the The Community Library can prove it, with historic photos documenting Fourth of July celebrations dating back to the 1880s.

Onlookers viewing Fourth of July parade in Ketchum

Cars line the streets—and onlookers climb the buildings—for a glimpse at Ketchum’s Fourth of July parade, date unknown.
Marching Band, Hailey parade in 1913.

A marching band assembles on Main Street during the Hailey parade in 1913.
1917 Hailey Fourth of July Parade

olonel Sam Friend, John Griffith, Major Fred R. Reed, Mike Mahoney, Commander P. E. Picotte, E. D. Baker, Meredith Mallory, Senator E. P. Armstrong ride in the 1917 edition of Hailey’s Fourth of July Parade.
Blaine County Museum Float

The Blaine County Museum’s float passes Triple S Super Market in downtown Hailey, most likely sometime in the 1950s.
Ketchum’s 1924 Fourth of July Parade

A Chinese man pulls a cart—trailed by penny farthing bicycle—down Main Street in what counted as Ketchum’s 1924 Fourth of July Parade.
Load comments