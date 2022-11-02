Hailey construction

Crews work on new housing last winter at the Sweetwater Community in Hailey. Express photo by Roland Lane

 Express photo by Roland Lane

With Blaine County’s total taxable assessed value reaching $18.9 billion this year—an increase of 70% since 2020—the median residential sales price in Blaine County has also increased, from approximately $600,000 in 2020 to $775,000 in 2022.

Blaine County’s median price of $775,000 was the product of a 29% increase over the two years. Nationally, the median price increase over the same time span was 34% (to $440,300 from $329,000). It is noteworthy that Blaine County’s median price is $334,700 over the national median home price.

Fiscal year 2020’s assessed valuation of Blaine County’s nearly 20,000 parcels of land came in at $11.1 billion, which was followed by a 23% increase in 2021 to $13.7 billion.

