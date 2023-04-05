Reading
Young children and teens can again augment their learning this year through summer reading programs offered by Wood River Valley libraries.

The Community Library in Ketchum and the Hailey Public Library are hosting programs to encourage students to read. The Bellevue Public Library also offers options for kids.

The Community Library’s program this year is themed “Adventure Awaits at your Library.” The library hosts a program for kids entering kindergarten through sixth grade and a teen program for teens entering seventh through 12th grades.

