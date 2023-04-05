Young children and teens can again augment their learning this year through summer reading programs offered by Wood River Valley libraries.
The Community Library in Ketchum and the Hailey Public Library are hosting programs to encourage students to read. The Bellevue Public Library also offers options for kids.
The Community Library’s program this year is themed “Adventure Awaits at your Library.” The library hosts a program for kids entering kindergarten through sixth grade and a teen program for teens entering seventh through 12th grades.
Registration will open for kids and teens on June 5. The organization’s Children’s Library will host a kick-off event on Saturday, June 10, from noon to 4 p.m. Kids can get a snack, register and do an adventure-themed craft.
Over the summer, kids and teens are asked to read and track their reading. They will then need to report their reading by noon on Friday, July 28. A final award party will be held on Saturday, July 29, at 2 p.m. Prizes will be announced and awarded at the party.
“Summer reading is a great opportunity for kids to read for fun and leisure,” said DeAnn Campbell, director of the library’s children’s and young-adult programs. “We hope that they find joy in reading and in visiting their local library and making it a part of their summer activities.”
In addition to the summer reading program, the library will offer various activities and programs for children and teens during the summer. The library will also have staff out with the Bloom truck—which offers free lunches and a mobile library—in certain neighborhoods to circulate books.
Later this spring, information and registrations will be available
The Hailey Public Library will run a reading program from the end of the school year, June 8, until late July. Registration starts May 22.
The program has participants track their time reading, listening to digital books or—for very young children—being read to. Kids of all ages, up through high school, can participate. Books in Spanish are also included.
Kids will receive raffle tickets that can win prizes, with top prizes including a bicycle and Apple earbuds. An end-of-program party is scheduled for July 28.
In addition, the Hailey Public Library is using grant funding to implement a new summer learning program. Two instructors will lead programs for school-aged children on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The Bellevue Public Library also offers help for kids who want to read outside of school instruction.
