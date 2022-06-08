Pirie Jones Grossman to share secrets of reinvention

Author, life coach and Ketchum resident Pirie Jones Grossman will share inspirational stories during a talk from 9:15-10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12 at the Limelight in Ketchum titled, “The Five Activator Steps to Reinvent Your Life.” The talk will draw from her best-selling book, “Conversations with Pirie: 30 Stories of People Who Reinvented Themselves.” Grossman will also present a three-hour workshop on Friday, June 10, 9 a.m. to noon, titled “Create the Next Best Chapter of Your Life,” designed for women eager to start a new life path.
Grossman is a former TV host for E! Entertainment Television, Fox Television, NBC, CBS, and ABC. As Co-Chair for the Special Olympics International World Winter Games in Idaho, she spoke at the U.N. on Special Olympics. She went back to school at 55, earning a master’s degree in spiritual psychology from the University of Santa Monica, California.
“At some point, every woman over 45 finally has the time to think about herself and the life she wants to create,” Grossman said. “However, negative societal messages about age, fears that it’s too late, or that there’s not enough time or money, these fears can hold us back.”
Grossman said studying the lives of women, and searching her own soul during a divorce, inspired her to develop tools that women can use to push through doubt and paralysis to make their own dreams come true.
“Instead of a midlife crisis, I think of it as a midlife awakening,” Grossman said. “People will walk away from this workshop with an action plan. Some women just want to rest their minds and come home to do some gardening. Others want to have children. Some maybe want to move to another city.”
Some of the women Grossman wrote about in “Conversations” provide a backdrop for Grossman’s talk.
One of them decided to move on from working in the real estate industry after getting breast cancer. She found her way to wellness and ended up founding an organic skin care company. Another woman finally fulfilled her secret to become a pilot at 50 and now flies a commercial jet for United Airlines.
Grossman said it’s never too late to make serious changes. A 94-year-old woman she writes about decided she wasn’t ready to die and called her grandson, who was living in Los Angeles.
“He went to Texas and brought her home,” Grossman said. “She went to dance classes and dispensed wisdom to her grandson, on camera. Her videos have millions of followers. Her goal now it to be the best grandmother she can be for anyone who needs one.”
Grossman’s toolbox of transformation includes a method to identify and release any obstacles that stand in the way of one’s new vision for life.
“First, we find out what someone’s dreams are,” Grossman said. “My next question is, ‘What’s stopping that?’ Then you need to find out what needs to be healed and cleared out, including any limiting beliefs that are not true. There are many tools and techniques we use to do this.”
Grossman is the co-founder and co-host of the podcast, “Own Your Throne” and has shared the stage at various conferences and presentations with Deepak Chopra, Elisabeth Gilbert, Marianne Williamson, Kris Carr, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor. In 2021, she was named the #1 Life Empowerment Coach by Yahoo! Finance.
Grossman said she always wanted to write, and after making changes in her life priorities, she now writes a column for Forbes and contributes to HuffPost and other publications.
“And I’m in my 60s,” she said. ￼
