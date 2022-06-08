Approaching the Sun Valley Wellness Festival can be intimidating: with more than 30 speakers and 50-plus events across five days, there is room to get lost. Luckily, the festival breaks everything down into five categories to point visitors in the right direction. With a good idea of what you’re looking for and a little bit of research, it’s easy to find the perfect, personalized approach to the festival. For the dates, times and locations of all Wellness Festival events and speakers, please see the schedule on page 6.
For those looking to learn more about mental health and wellbeing, there are speakers on a myriad of related topics. Rick Doblin, Ph.D., will give a keynote speech Sunday on psychedelic assisted therapy. Doblin is the founder and executive director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), an organization that has been researching MDMA-assisted therapy since 1986.
Darshana Avila, who is a fixture on Netflix’s reality series “Sex, Love & Goop,” will be discussing the role of healthy and fulfilling sex as a path to healing and liberation, as well as mental health.
Those interested in exercise and physical health should check out the free lunchtime yoga sessions at the Movement Tent, as well as morning meditations. Additionally, Dr. Alejandro Junger will be speaking on detoxing and gastrointestinal health. Junger is a cardiologist and New York Times bestselling author with an interesting take on the relationship between gut health and chronic health issues.
Dr. Steven Gundry, also a cardiologist, as well as an author and podcast host, will discuss what he believes to be the key to longevity. Here’s a hint: it has something to do with a keto diet, which is the subject of Gundry’s newest book.
If you’re looking for something to sooth your spiritual side, there are tons of exciting speakers and workshops. Headliner J Ivy will present a keynote speech on living your divine purpose. The Grammy-nominated poet has worked alongside people like Barack Obama, Don Cheadle and Kanye West.
Gary Quinn will present on how to reevaluate your personal relationship with money into a more constructive one. Speaking to the spiritual hole that can come from the unrestrained pursuit of money, Quinn will help attendees “face their inner critic,” as well as “cultivate self empowerment,” according to his program.
For Christian festival attendees, the Rev. Susan Springer will be holding a workshop on yoga as a path to finding one’s Christian self. Springer focuses on bridging the gap between Eastern spirituality and Christianity through yoga. She has studied numerous religious texts that inform her work.
Also notable on the spiritual side of things is David Pond’s projection for the astrological year ahead. Pond has been an astrologist for more than three decades, and brings his expertise to Sun Valley to paint a picture of what the planets may have in store for the coming year.
For festival goers who are interested in the environment, there is an exciting speaker and guided hike.
Finian Makepeace is described by the festival as a “thought leader in the field of regenerative agriculture and soil health.” He has worked with policy makers, businesses and farmers to promote more efficient and environmentally conscious farming.
Erica Linson is a practitioner of energy medicine who has taught healing techniques for 17 years. She will lead a free morning hike up Bald Mountain from the River Run Plaza at 7:45 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The hike will focus on getting in touch with nature to heal internally. The hike is described as of “moderate” intensity, and will occur rain or shine.
The final category is mindfulness and awareness, which contains a number of fun experiences and presentations.
Rod Stryker, world-renowned yogi and founder of the company Parayoga, will present a talk on living your life’s purpose.
Sri Preethaji, bestselling author and cofounder of the Ekam World Center for Enlightenment in India, will host a workshop that focuses on the power of the flow state: a natural state in which work comes easy and one is in tune with their actions. Preethaji’s workshop is certainly one of the highlights of the festival.
Another event that will get you moving is Claudia Nanino and Blair Lauren Brown’s cacao and breath ceremony, which calls on the centuries-old tradition of using cacao to stimulate joy and love. Nanino is a master breath-work facilitator who will help attendees get into the zone and experience increased consciousness.
One final experience is a sound healing class hosted by Bridgette Alderich. Alderich is a local who has spent years perfecting her craft. She uses multiple crystal bowls to harness sound healing in a ceremony that should be equally parts calming and inspiring.
This festival is a big one, but that doesn’t mean you should let yourself get lost in the crowd. Pick out a path that best suits your needs, and enjoy yourself. After all, there is plenty to see and do! ￼
