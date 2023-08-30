We eagerly anticipate welcoming thousands of attendees to experience a glorious showcase of history, culture, and equestrian prowess for the 66th Annual Wagon Days. Ensuring the safety of all attendees and the horses and participants is our topmost priority. Please take a moment to familiarize yourself with essential aspects of parade etiquette that will help ensure a safe event for all.
1. Stay on the Curb. The thrill of seeing beautifully adorned wagons and majestic horses can be overwhelming. Still, spectators must stay on the curb for your safety and that of others. This provides a clear path for the entries and ensures you’re out of harm’s way.
2. Children and Safety. If you’re attending with young ones, keeping them within arm’s length at all times is essential. The bustling environment, the allure of horses, and the general excitement can be incredibly enticing for children. By keeping them close, you guarantee their safety and ensure they enjoy the parade without any mishaps.
3. Keep pets on leash. Our parade is a delightful event for families, and that often includes our furry friends. However, due to the nature of the parade, with numerous horses involved, all dogs must be leashed at all times. Even the most well-behaved dogs can become spooked or excitable, potentially leading to dangerous situations. Keeping them leashed ensures the safety of your pet, the horses, and fellow spectators.
4. No Dashing into the Street. Under no circumstance should anyone, adult or child, run or dash into the street. Whether you’ve dropped an item, want a closer look, want to visit a friend, or for any other reason. While these horses are trained for parades, they are not immune to sudden disturbances. Kindly recognize the task they perform and continue to be a considerate spectator.
5. Heed Instructions. Pay attention to instructions from volunteers, city officials, first responders, and parade announcers. These individuals are there to ensure everything goes smoothly and safely. Respecting their guidance guarantees an enjoyable experience for all.
Wagon Days is a celebration, a reflection of our history, and an opportunity for the community to come together. By following these parade etiquette guidelines, we can ensure that the event remains memorable and safe for everyone involved. Let’s all do our part to make Wagon Days the best and safest event of the year!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In