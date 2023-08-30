Wagon Days Parade
Express photo by Roland Lane

We eagerly anticipate welcoming thousands of attendees to experience a glorious showcase of history, culture, and equestrian prowess for the 66th Annual Wagon Days. Ensuring the safety of all attendees and the horses and participants is our topmost priority. Please take a moment to familiarize yourself with essential aspects of parade etiquette that will help ensure a safe event for all.

1. Stay on the Curb. The thrill of seeing beautifully adorned wagons and majestic horses can be overwhelming. Still, spectators must stay on the curb for your safety and that of others. This provides a clear path for the entries and ensures you’re out of harm’s way.

2. Children and Safety. If you’re attending with young ones, keeping them within arm’s length at all times is essential. The bustling environment, the allure of horses, and the general excitement can be incredibly enticing for children. By keeping them close, you guarantee their safety and ensure they enjoy the parade without any mishaps.

