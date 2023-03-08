} Skip to main content
Out with the new, in with the old

Couples look back to find inspiration for the future

Photo by Jennifer Franklin, 208 Images & Media

When Nicole Otto was getting set to marry her husband, Ozzy, she had an idea of the dress she wanted to wear, but things didn’t fall into place until soon before the ceremony.

“It was getting pretty close to the wedding, and I didn’t have a dress yet, and I wasn’t quite sure what I wanted to do, and I finally decided, ‘Why not try on my mom’s?’” she said. “I just fell in love with it. It was just gorgeous. It was the one, so it worked out perfectly.”

Wedding trends come and go, said professional wedding photographer Jennifer Franklin. But one recent development--of which the Otto’s ceremony is an example—has been especially welcomed by her and other planners: incorporating the past in a heartfelt, fresh way.

