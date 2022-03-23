Oscar-nominee Zach Baylin to speak at Screenwriter's Lab

Zach Baylin has never wanted to do anything besides write movies. His first produced script, “King Richard,” earned him an Oscar nomination.
But behind that overnight success was two decades of dead ends, incremental progress, tough lessons learned and the frustration of having a voice with no one to hear.
“You put enough cards down and eventually something is going to hit,” Baylin said.
Baylin will participate in the Sun Valley Film Festival’s Screenwriters Lab in a roundtable discussion with Jared Sternand and Trevor Groth. At the event, the winner of the festival’s High Scribe award will be announced before a live audience.
“I want to make personal movies on a big scale,” Baylin said. “I want to make movies that have the complexities of independent films but have the scope of old Hollywood. I think there’s still an opportunity for that.”
He first got involved with “King Richard” at a meeting with producer Tim White in New York, discussing multiple projects. As Baylin was heading out, he mentioned he was going to watch the U.S. Open tennis tournament. White stopped him and said, “If you like tennis, maybe give me five more minutes.”
White had identified the story of Richard Williams and his daughters Serena and Venus as a potentially inspiring movie. But, White hadn’t found a writer who had figured out a way into it yet that he was excited about.
With children of his own, Baylin was intrigued.
“I was really interested in trying to write something about parenting, fatherhood and the dreams you set for your family,” Baylin said.
After the first version of the script, he met with members of the family, chipping away at the emotional core of the film.
“In the true stories I write, I really try to be meticulous,” Baylin said.
On the set for “King Richard” every day, he learned to go with the flow, not being too precious with his script.
“An actor may not need to say this long diatribe that you wrote, because they can do all that with just a look,” Baylin said.
Often that was the case with Aunjanue Ellis, who played the sisters’ mother in “King Richard.”
“She could do a lot with a little,” Baylin said.
He already understood the rhythms of a shooting schedule.
“Even though it was the first movie I had written, I felt really comfortable and prepared to be there,” Baylin said.
More than anything, he related to Richard’s ambition for greatness despite an uncertain future.
Over the past 20 years, he got small signs of encouragement to keep pursuing his dreams. Right out of college, a screenplay of his got optioned for about $500. But, it never got made.
For years, he worked as a set dresser on productions. Over one summer, he worked on the pilot of “Boardwalk Empire.” He helped build 300 yards of 1920s Atlantic City on the waterfront in Brooklyn, complete with fully functional storefronts you could walk into.
He learned to write for production by reading hundreds of “clean and concise” scripts for shows like “Gossip Girl” and “The Blacklist.”
Becoming a union member allowed him to work three days a week and write for the other two.
“Luckily, my wife had a good job when I wasn’t making much money,” Baylin said.
All that time, he was still hustling to get people to read his scripts, meeting producers and content developers.
“If there are any doors that open out of this experience, it’s just to meet other great filmmakers,” Baylin said.
Being nominated for an Oscar has allowed him to meet some of his heroes, like Aaron Sorkin and Paul Thomas Anderson.
“I tend to like more independent, character-driven filmmakers,” Baylin said.
While in high school, he fell in love with films like “Boogie Nights,” “L.A. Confidential” and “Good Will Hunting.” When he got to college, a professor showed him Terrence Malick’s “Badlands.” He sought out all the scripts and studied them. The rest, as they say, is history.
He helped write the upcoming “Creed III.”
“I took it on with a big feeling of responsibility because I grew up on the Rocky movies,” Baylin said.
Through the process, he communicated with director and star Michael B. Jordan, asking if the writing felt true to the character.
“Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan did something really special with ‘Creed,’” Baylin said. “They were able to take the style and intelligence that Ryan was making with ‘Fruitvale [Station]’ ... and Trojan-horsed it into a bigger franchise.”
He co-wrote the script with Keenan Coogler.
“Collaborating can really bring out better versions of stories,” Baylin said. “Ultimately, people have really great ideas.”
Looking ahead, he has a project in the works with fellow Screenwriter’s Lab speaker Groth, Australian director Justin Kurzell and more with Tim White.
At the Screenwriters Lab, he will talk to people about their goals, how to achieve them and how to be honest about your own work.
“It can take awhile,” Baylin said, “but there’s always a path.”
