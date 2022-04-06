Sometimes the Wood River Valley is so beautiful in the summertime it just makes you want to burst out into song. Thankfully, Laughing Stock Theater can help with that.
From July 5-22, they host a performing arts camp for children at the Sun Valley Community School Theater. This year, they will work on a production of “Seussical the Musical.”
Each day starts at 9 a.m. Ages 4-7 will stay until 12 p.m. Ages 8-16 will stay until 3 p.m.
“Seussical the Musical” is a romp for the whole family. It intertwines stories from the beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss, including “Horton Hears a Who!” and “Gertrude McFuzz.”
For more information, contact Patsy Wygle at wyglemoore@gmail.com or (208) 721-7048. ￼
