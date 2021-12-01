It’s easy to think that mountain towns in the Sun Valley area were always a deep tapestry of mountain sports, culture, grassroots events, compassion for others and care for wildlands.
This is entirely incorrect.
When mountain-loving Baby Boomers came to the area in the mid-1970s, got jobs and lent their generational strength to the mountain resort economy, the number of local nonprofit organizations could be counted on one hand.
The library in Ketchum occupied a small cinderblock building, and a local arts organization was in its infancy. Local events sprouted and faded like the seasons.
Scholarships and programs for kids outside of schools were rare. No organizations concerned themselves with open space, wildlife or environmental issues.
Today the valley is home to dozens of nonprofits that energize local life.
The arrival of the global pandemic didn't empty the area's towns. Instead, they filled with people toting laptops and trailing kids. They settled in to work remotely and discover life beyond a week’s vacation.
They had good reason to come.
The area is more than just a pretty place. It radiates a warmth that is the product of mixing outdoor pursuits with culture, education and concern for the welfare of others. The area’s nonprofits not only fill bellies, they fill minds. They generate inspiration and protect living things and special places. However, they can’t survive on good wishes alone. They need generous donors and volunteers.
Within this special advertising section, nonprofits kick off the giving season with descriptions of the missions, goals and accomplishments that nurture the valley’s soul. All of them make life better.
No matter the size, all donations of money or time to these organizations are significant and appreciated. Give generously to keep mountain life splendid and kind.
