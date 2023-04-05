The Nito Soccer Camps are returning to the Wood River Valley.
Four elements—mental, tactical, technical and physical—are the focus of the Soccer Academy Elite Performance Day Camps, run by coach Nana Akyen Emmanuel.
Soccer is about a player’s ability to control the soccer ball under pressure in a competitive environment, Emmanuel says. To be effective and efficient in obtaining maximum success in the challenging situations of the game, players need to improve their footwork and ball control. Without these basic skills, players can’t showcase their creativity, or fully capture the beauty of the game.
The first camp will be at the Sun Valley Community School’s Sagewillow Campus in Elkhorn from July 18-22.
Early registration goes through April 30. The cost is $239.99 for the half-day program—8:30 a.m. to noon—and $349.99 for the full-day program—8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost goes up to $269.99 and $399.99 for those who register from May 1 until July 18.
The second camp will be at Keefer Park in Hailey from July 25-29.
Early registration goes through April 30. The cost is $229.99 for the half-day program—8:30 a.m. to noon— and $299.99 for the full-day program—8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost goes up to $269.99 and $349.99 for those who register from May 1 until July 25.
Cancellations up to two weeks prior to the first day of camp will be partially refunded; cancellations later than two weeks prior will not be refunded. ￼
