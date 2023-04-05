The Nito Soccer Camps are returning to the Wood River Valley.

Four elements—mental, tactical, technical and physical—are the focus of the Soccer Academy Elite Performance Day Camps, run by coach Nana Akyen Emmanuel.

Soccer is about a player’s ability to control the soccer ball under pressure in a competitive environment, Emmanuel says. To be effective and efficient in obtaining maximum success in the challenging situations of the game, players need to improve their footwork and ball control. Without these basic skills, players can’t showcase their creativity, or fully capture the beauty of the game.

