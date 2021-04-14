Returning for another year, the Nito Soccer Camps will offer ambitious soccer players of the Wood River Valley a chance to learn from a professional.
The Soccer Academy Elite Performance Day Camps will focus on four elements of soccer: technical, mental, physical and tactical. The program is run by soccer pro coach Emmanuel “Nana” Akyen.
The highly popular and successful soccer camp will offer three elite performance day camps for youth and older players. This camp is open to kids of any age up to 18 years old.
The first two camps will be at Sagewillow Fields in Elkhorn from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the older players, and 8:30 a.m. to noon for youth.
The first camp will take place July 5-9 and the second from July 12-16.
The third camp will be at Keefer Field in Hailey from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the older campers, and 8:30 a.m. to noon for youth. This camp will take place July 19-23.
All camps are Monday through Friday.
The Soccer Academy Elite Performance Day Camp is offering an early sign-up discount from now through the first week of June. Youth price is $219.99, then goes up to $249.99 after June 6. For the older group, the price is $299.99, then goes up to $349.99.
Contact Akyen at 805-837-9688 or nitosocceracademy@gmail.com for more information.
Visit nitosocceracademy.com for more information and to register.
