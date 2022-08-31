Ketchum’s Ore Wagon Museum teamed up with the Blaine County Museum and The Community Library for the first time this year, working to amass a collection of stories, artifacts and regional history that provides the most in-depth historical retelling to date of the founding of Ketchum, the mining industry of the area and many other fascinating stories of the Wood River Valley’s vibrant history—just in time for Wagon Days 2022.
Wagon Days event coordinator Heather LaMonica Deckard said this collaboration offers visitors and locals alike an unmatched glimpse into the area’s past.
“We are really fortunate that we have these three organizations willing to partner and create these public resources for the community,” she said. The “pop-up museum” tells the story of the founding of Ketchum, the mining history and heritage and the various cultures that met in the Wood River Valley, she said.
According to Deckard, the Blaine County Museum and The Community Library have provided indispensable resources to help bolster the already impressive collection of stories and artifacts displayed at the Ore Wagon Museum located at 500 East Ave. in Ketchum.
“Some great things were provided from the Blaine County Museum,” Deckard said, like one of the boots from the last mule skinner, some historic Wagon Days publications, tools from the mining era and, most importantly, “stories from the most influential people of that time.”
The Community Library’s Jeanne Rogers Lane Center For Regional History provided items used during the mining era fleshing out stories from that period, Deckard said.
The pooled resources have built a well-rounded exhibit that tells the history of how and why the Wagon Days parade came to be 65 years ago.
“All partners were very eager to share this history, and for it to be placed in the Ore Wagon Museum,” Deckard said. “These items and stories are getting viewed more now than ever, and I think that’s important for all the organizations.
“They are pieces of history, these wagons and artifacts. I’m not aware of another full set of artifacts that’s as well-preserved, and then used in a [historically appropriate manner] in the world.”
Deckard said that the museum not only provides interesting artifacts and stories of the region’s history; it also gives families an opportunity to relish in their own histories tied to the Wood River Valley. That interplay is why it is so critical to maintain and celebrate the area’s cultural heritage, she said.
“A lot of these stories are important to me, especially when relatives of the people in the stories come and bring members of their families to share their family history,” Deckard said. “It’s been 65 years of the parade, and it’s been such a big part of so many generations of families, their histories and their memories. They come and share their stories about why this is so special to them, and that means so much to me, to help people connect with their family stories, their history and heritage in Ketchum.
“Even people who are new here, to see the excitement on their faces—that’s a point of pride for all of us.”
For Wagon Days festival-goers, checking out the Ore Wagon Museum helps build a foundation that will preserve stories from the past for generations to come—all while making new memories along the way. Someday, what’s shared this Labor Day Weekend may end up at an exhibit all its own at a Wagon Days yet to come.
“I would encourage people to keep coming in to share their stories with us,” Deckard said. “People love to share their own historical bits from their own family, this is a community collaboration of our shared history.” ￼
