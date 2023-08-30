New oral history project begins collecting the stories of Wagon Days

As the primary curator of the “pop-up” Ore Wagon Museum, Heather Lamonica Deckard has become a collector of Wagon Days memories.
They come from long-time residents, visitors, and past residents who have since moved away but return each year for the Labor Day weekend, Lamonica Deckard explained.
“They want to tell us their story about how their family is connected to the history of Ketchum,” she said.
She’s heard stories from a woman whose uncle was the last muleskinner for the Ketchum Fast Freight Line, and neighbors who came out every night to rub the wagons in linseed oil.
This year, Lamonica Deckard decided to partner with Regional History Librarian Kelley Moulton and the library-affiliated Wood River Museum of History and Culture to start recording those stories into a Wagon Days-specific oral history collection.
“People come in here with the most magnificent stories, and we want to capture them before they go away,” she said.
The historical exhibit inside the building at 500 East Ave.—which houses the wagons the rest of the year—has been a collaborative effort by the city of Ketchum, the Blaine County Historical Museum and The Community Library’s regional History Department.
Featuring displays related to Ketchum’s founding, mining history, and Wagon Days, the Ore Wagon exhibit started three years ago, Lamonica Deckard noted, opening its doors after the wagons were moved outside for their annual display.
The first year it was open just for about a week, she said, then about two weeks the following year. This year, the pop up museum will be open for an entire month, closing on Sept. 4. Lamonica Deckard said she gets about 100 visitors a day.
Visitors can also purchase T-shirts, buttons, stickers, and other souvenirs inside the museum, as well as watch a video about the first Wagon Days in 1958.
And with all those visitors come countless shared stories and memories.
The idea to start recording the oral history of Wagon Days was supported by the recent donation of a high-tech mobile media kit to The Community Library, which gives Moulton and Lamonica Deckard the perfect tool for the endeavor.
The donation included the portable kit with a microphone, lighting, and video and editing capabilities, as well as training for using the device.
This year, just a few interviews have been scheduled, starting with 2023 Grand Marshal Jerry Seiffert.
Next on the list is Muleskinner Bobby Tanner, who guides the Big Hitch in the parade.
More interviews may get scheduled depending on who she encounters, Lamonica Deckard said, but this is just the beginning of what she envisions as a growing collection to preserve what otherwise might be “lost forever.”
While they don’t have the volunteer power to staff something like a recording booth where anyone can sit down and share their story, Lamonica said, “In future years we may make it part of the museum experience.”
The Community Library has been collecting oral histories since about the 1970s said Moulton.
The new media kit and the Wagon Days project will allow the museums to expand on the existing collection, which Moulton said has in part been transcribed and/or converted to a digital format.
Some of the more than 500 interviews are still stored on CDs, she said, many of which were transferred off cassette tapes.
Recording oral histories captures something unique that other mediums don’t, explained Moulton. The format, while guided with some questions and points to cover, she said, is more of a conversation, which can lend to unexpected side lines and tangents.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Wagon Days oral history project can email heather@wagondays.com. ￼
