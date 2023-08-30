New oral history project begins collecting the stories of Wagon Days

The Ore Wagon Museum in Ketchum displays artifacts from Ketchum's founding, mining history and, of course, Wagon Days.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

As the primary curator of the “pop-up” Ore Wagon Museum, Heather Lamonica Deckard has become a collector of Wagon Days memories.

They come from long-time residents, visitors, and past residents who have since moved away but return each year for the Labor Day weekend, Lamonica Deckard explained.

“They want to tell us their story about how their family is connected to the history of Ketchum,” she said.

