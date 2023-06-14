It can be intimidating to be a novice in any sport.
It can be especially intimidating in a place packed with people with expert skills, decades of experience and the latest and greatest gear.
But tapping into that institutional knowledge can be one of the most useful tools in trying out a new endeavor, whether it’s hiking, biking, backpacking, rock climbing, paddleboarding, kayaking or fishing.
Many of those experts—and experts most willing to share—can be found in the valley’s numerous outdoors shops.
Want to learn to fly fish? “Spend time at your local fly shop,” said Chad Chorney, manager at the Picabo Angler. “We work here because we love to fly fish. And we love to talk about fly fishing. And we love to get people involved in fly fishing.”
Of course, there is a bare minimum of equipment required for most activities, but even if you don’t rent or buy anything, chances are you will find someone more than happy to answer your questions and introduce you to the basics.
Regardless of purchasing power, they will listen to your aspirations. They can help you figure out what you need to get started. They can dispense invaluable tips.
They want you to succeed. They want you to have fun. They want you to get hooked on a new pursuit.
Many excursions don’t require a significant time commitment—the public land availability within a short drive or even walking distance in the Wood River Valley is truly unparalleled. There are hikes, bike rides, or fishing spots you can hit on your lunch break. There are countless opportunities if you have just a few hours.
You’d be hard pressed to find someone more passionate about living within reach of “the best adult playground there is”—or someone more passionate about sharing his love for that playground—than Paddy McIlvoy, managing partner at Backwoods Mountain Sports.
The store is a busy, friendly, multi-tiered place with every square inch offering the means to nearly any mountain adventure your heart may desire.
“We are passionate about the outdoors, and trying to make the outdoors accessible to everyone,” McIlvoy said.
One of the first things McIlvoy will impart—particularly when learning something new—is that it isn’t about performance and it isn’t about looking good. It’s all about how much fun you are having. And, if you aren’t sure if you will like it, McIlvoy’s other piece of starter advice: rent, don’t buy.
For more technical pursuits like fly fishing, rock climbing, kayaking and mountain biking, the investment in a lesson or a guide may pay off in the long run—they can help you build a solid foundation in just a few hours that may make the difference in whether you attain basic skills upon which to build and continue an activity.
Many shops offer their own guiding services or have partnering companies and can point you in the right direction.
Equipment can be pricey once you decide to buy, but it doesn’t have to be. You can get a beginner’s fly rod set up, for example, for under $200 which will likely catch the same fish as a $1,000 rod. And, the valley has numerous second-hand stores with an outdoor gear section. And if you find a sport you really love, hit the stores at the end of the season to prep for next summer.
HIKING
Alexis Hanks, soft goods buyer at Sturtevants, points to something equally important, if not more important than what you wear on your feet: a good map.
“Know where you are going,” she advises, above everything else. And, know that you will lose cell service pretty quickly once you head out of town.
In addition to a sturdy, comfortable shoe with decent traction, Hanks prioritizes sunscreen or clothes with sun protection, and making sure you (and your pet) can stay hydrated.
There are a lot of great beginner’s hikes within walking distance or a short drive from Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum or Sun Valley. Countless more are within an hour or two’s drive.
And just because a trail goes for six miles doesn’t mean you have to hike six miles. Hike as long and far as you want. A pristine alpine lake makes a great destination for a picnic or icy dip—and there are some lakes which can be reached in a relatively short period of time, like Baker Lake or Norton Lakes. If you prefer flatter terrain, there are nature preserves and other pathways meandering along the floor of the valley, up mellow gulches, and along rivers and creeks.
There are plenty of apps and online resources to study the area’s hiking trails as well social media groups to mine for ideas or hiking buddies. There are guided hikes offered through a number of shops and companies, or guidebooks and trail maps for purchase, or stop by a visitor’s center to see what you can gather at no cost.
BACKPACKING
“There are a lot of places you can get to with a day hike,” McIlvoy said. “But for the most special places, you’ve got to stay overnight. And there’s nothing like waking up in the mountains.”
At Backwoods, you can rent a full set of backpacking gear (backpack, sleeping pad, tent, stove) for about $60 a night per person. They also rent boots and clothing.
And again, a first priority is a map. Or, there are guided trips.
“There’s a reason people come from all over the world to backpack in the Sawtooth’s,” said McIlvoy.
But there are also amazing options in the other mountain ranges—the Pioneers, the White Clouds, the Boulders and the Smokey Mountains.
And there’s nothing like the stars.
The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve—one of the last large areas of nighttime natural darkness in the United States—encompasses 1,416 square miles in and around the Wood River Valley, most of it public lands within the Sawtooth National Forest.
“We love helping people figure out a backpacking trip that would be appropriate for them,” McIlvoy promised.
If backpacking with the kiddos, McIlvoy noted some great day hikes that can make a perfect overnight for the whole family.
The single biggest rookie mistake in backpacking, he said, is bringing way too much. The less weight, the more fun.
PADDLEBOARDING
The popularity of paddle boarding isn’t showing any signs of slowing, according to McIlvoy.
“It’s huge,” she said. “We sell more and more boards every year.”
In general, it is a good beginner activity.
For the Big Wood River, McIlvoy’s best advice is wait until the water drops. Head to a lake like Redfish or Alturas, or the Silver Creek Preserve, he advised, but always be aware of other water users—especially the fishermen. At the lower end of Silver Creek, he noted, you can fall off your paddleboard and hop right back on without consequence. But get a map that shows good put in and take out points, he said. Risk picking the wrong spot “if you want to make a lot of fishermen irrationally angry.”
Beyond that, don’t forget the sunscreen. “Water is incredibly reflective,” McIlvoy said. He recommends lightweight, long sleeve shirts and pants.
He also urges a life jacket and a leash. “Leashes save lives,” he said. If you are in the middle of Redfish Lake and you get separated from your board, you will likely become hypothermic before you reach the shore, he said.
OTHER WATER SPORTS
While whitewater kayaking is not well-suited for beginners, McIlvoy said one of his favorite toys to sell is a pack raft: “The e-bike of whitewater rafting.”
Where kayaks tend to be more punishing, he said, the pack rafts—a portable, inflatable lightweight boat—are not.
Starting out, McIlvoy recommends a pack raft or inflatable kayak.
Canoeing on flat water is a great beginner or family activity, and you can rent them at Backwoods—they are just a little harder to transport than inflatable boats.
If you do want to get into white kayaking and rafting and have never been, a guided trip or a lesson is a great place to start. There is no shortage of water guides, especially in the Stanley area.
ROCK CLIMBING
McIlvoy rattles off a number of amazing locations for beginner rock climbers. “Done right, it’s a really safe, very controlled experience,” he said, but if you’ve never done it before “it’s not something that you want to make up on your own.”
There are indoor climbing walls where many people first try it out, as well as lessons and guided trips. And plenty of online resources to point you in the right direction.
BIKING
The technology around biking has changed significantly over the past decade—especially with the introduction of e-bikes and gravel bikes.
While the region has world-class mountain bike trails for every skill level, road bikers have a bit more limited terrain.
If you are looking to road bike, said Jason Dykhouse, resident bike expert at the Elephant’s Perch, you are pretty restricted in traveling south to north and back.
The valley is famous for the Wood River Trail, better known as “the bike path.” Covering more than 20 miles it connects Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley.
But get on a mountain bike or gravel bike, Dykhouse said, and doors are opened to limitless miles of trails and dirt roads.
The Blaine County Recreation District’s TrailLink and MTB Project both offer great online resources with maps, rules and guidelines, and trail conditions.
Sturtevants offers a free shuttle service for bikers, as well as twice-a-month women’s ride. They also offer clinics and guided rides.
Galena Lodge also has a big menu of mountain biking offerings, including rentals, clinics, kids’ camps, guided rides, and a whole system of trails for every skill level.
Skeptical about e-bikes? So are a lot of people. That’s when McIlvoy will insist you take one around the block. And then, he said, on about the third pedal stroke, everyone emits the same little giggle of delight.
It’s fun. And beyond that, McIlvoy has seen that e-bikes allow people—a couple, for example—to take a ride together when they wouldn’t otherwise. They also get people riding who wouldn’t be riding at all otherwise. You can go further, and explore more places.
Last year, McIlvoy said his store sold as many e-bikes as “acoustic” or non-electric bikes. This year, he predicts selling more e-bikes, noting that in Europe, about 75% of bike sales are now e-bikes.
Hanks said nearly everyone who works at Sturtevants now owns an e-bike, whether for long-distance rugged explorations, their daily work commute, or around town errands.
E-bikes also lend to bike-to-hike adventures, Hanks said. If venturing very far out, make sure you know how to perform basic repairs, she advised, and again, bring a map.
Most of the bike shops in the valley only rent Class 1 e-bikes (no throttle), which are permitted on any trail that allows e-bikes, which is the majority of them.
McIlvoy tells the story of his own skepticism — before an early e-bike demo event during which he saw an 81-year-old “jump off every roller” on the trail.
“It doesn’t matter if an 81-year-old passes me,” he said. “It’s all about people getting outside and having fun.”
He also tells the story about his wife, who asked if he was getting “soft” when he brought home his own first e-bike. He insisted she try it, and about 45 minutes later she told him she needed one, too.
As of the past five or so years, “Gravel bikes are all the rage,” McIlvoy said.
“Gravel bikes are the hottest thing going on now outside of e-bikes” Dykhouse said.
When people come to the valley wanting to road bike, Dykhouse tends to push them toward gravel biking.
There are cool old mining roads, he described, and dirt roads like Trail Creek or Warm Springs and others where motorized traffic is minimal.
But if you want to learn how to get air, the highest downhill speeds and most maneuverability on difficult terrain, the traditional mountain bike is the way to go. Mountain bikes have much better suspension, however Dykhouse noted the technology on gravel bike suspension is rapidly improving.
FISHING
The Wood River Valley is full of great fishermen who are a novice’s best resources, said Terry Ring, owner of Silver Creek Outfitters.
The biggest mistake Ring said he sees people make is not getting the right help—which can make the difference in the first experience being really enjoyable or extremely frustrating.
There are a lot of nuances to the sport, Ring described. And critical skills. In addition to the art of casting, there is knot tying, catch-and-release techniques, fly selection and reading the water.
“First and foremost, hire a guide,” Chorney advises. “All guides are really good teachers.”
You can watch all the YouTube tutorials you want, but there’s nothing like being on the river and actually doing it.
“It’s tough to start without any experience,” said Garrett Doub, a guide with Lost River Outfitters. A guide can help with “loads of info and tips and tricks, and really helpful explaining things in the moment. Seeing what you are doing wrong is really helpful.”
At Picabo Anglers, “We love people who have never fished before,” Chorney said. “You don’t need a lot to get started—it’s less intimidating and costly than people think.” Chorney said he became a guide because he loves seeing people catch their first fish.
And, adds Chorney, practice, practice, practice — even if that means casting for 20 minutes in the back yard. “There’s no substitute for experience.”
Silver Creek Outfitters offers free casting clinics in Sun Valley Tuesday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 14 through Sept. 3.
Equipment can be rented, but if you are really interested in taking it up, rentals will quickly add up. Ring advises getting your own set up early on.
The Wood River Valley is very unique in its public creek and river access. No matter where you are, though, there’s basic etiquette to observe on the water. By nature of the sport, fishermen tend to enjoy solitude, noted Doub.
“Just be respectful of everyone,” said Chorney. “There’s plenty of room out there for all of us.”
Spinning gear is a little harder to find locally, but Picabo Anglers sells some, and you can grab a pole at Chateau Drug or a number of other general sporting good locations.
Everyone 14 and up needs a state-issued fishing license for any type of fishing, which can be purchased online or at any fly shop. And make sure you keep a copy of your license with you, Doub advised, even if it’s a picture on your phone.
GET OUT THERE!
In conclusion, a review of McIlvoy’s key points to beginners at any sport: Everyone was a beginner once. Be kind to yourself and set goals to be successful. It’s all about having fun. Ease into it, and at the same time challenge yourself. People are generally more capable than they think.
In addition, bring a map, wear sunscreen, don’t rely on your cell phone, and get a guide if you want to learn a lot in a short period of time. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In