The family of Hailey baseball luminary Ray Nelson will serve as grand marshals of this year’s annual Days of the Old West Fourth of July Parade.
The honor was given in part to mark this summer’s 50th anniversary of the Ray Nelson Invitational Baseball Tournament, which has provided opportunities for thousands of Little League baseball players from across Idaho. These players have included more than a dozen members of the Nelson family, for whom the tournament is named, according to a statement from The Chamber.
“It’s an honor to our family and a testament to this community’s love of baseball that it’s gone on for so long,” said Matt Nelson, one of Ray’s grandsons, who played in the tournament as a kid. “It’s really cool to see people come back for generations and play in the same tournament their dads or grandparents played in.”
Hailey’s July 4 celebration has for generations been known as a time of homecoming for local families. This year, the town can expect to see about 50 members of the Nelson family parading down Main Street, all as grand marshals.
David Nelson, 70, said the baseball tournament that bears his father’s name has actually been going much longer than 50 years—since at least 1957, by his count. It was played back then in Sun Valley and Hailey, but was named after Ray Nelson in 1972 to honor one of its biggest supporters.
“He did a lot for the community,” David Nelson said. “Even back in the 1950s, there were teams from all over the state. In Sun Valley, we played on a field where the Wildwood condos are now. After Bill Janss took over the resort, my dad and a lot of his friends decided to move it all to Hailey.”
The Ray Nelson tournament was moved to three ball fields at Hailey Elementary School and then grew to also encompass fields at Keefer and Lions Parks in Hailey, and O’Donnell field in Bellevue.
“There were 14 teams this year, but at one time there have been many more,” said David Nelson.
Ray Nelson worked for the Forest Service. He built a lookout station at Galena Summit and worked in construction on other projects. He died in 1971 of a heart attack, but not before helping to instill in his family and community a love of baseball.
“There were nine of us,” David Nelson said. “Five boys and four girls. The boys all played baseball and two of the girls played softball.”
The Nelson family and friends practiced on a vacant lot at the corner of Croy and River Streets in Hailey. David Nelson played outfield as a kid. His oldest brother, Mike, played shortstop. Harold Nelson played second base. Paul Nelson pitched and played shortstop. The youngest brother, James, now deceased, pitched and played shortstop.
“The field had rocks on it, but we didn’t mind,” David Nelson said.
David Nelson retired after 43 years working for Intermountain Gas. His wife, Chris Nelson, worked the same number of years as a schoolteacher. They live on Hiawatha Drive in Hailey, part of an extended family with deep roots in the valley. They live where David and his siblings used to work picking potatoes on the Drexler farm off Buttercup Road. David’s paternal grandmother and grandfather were born and raised in Oakley, southeast of Twin Falls. His mother’s father, and his wife, came from Utah for work at the Triumph Mine out East Fork.
“I remember when Sun Valley was just a lodge and an inn, and nothing else,” he said. “Back then, the population of Hailey was 1,185.”
These days it’s well over 8,500 and many of the places where the Nelson kids once played baseball are developed with streets and buildings. But each summer the Ray Nelson Invitational Baseball Tournament brings a new crop of players to town for fun and competition.
This year, that included some of Ray Nelson’s great-grandchildren. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In