Sun Valley Film Festival sponsor National Geographic will present the world premiere of its docuseries “Secrets of the Elephants” in Sun Valley this year. Here, a desert elephant comes face to face with the film crew in a rigged film vehicle. The film crew included Ketchum resident Bob Poole, an Emmy-winning wildlife cinematographer.

For National Geographic Documentary Films and Disney executive Chris Albert, it’s generally a “good-luck charm” to screen new feature documentaries at the Sun Valley Film Festival.

After all, the channel has had an impressive track record with films that came before audiences in Sun Valley long before their streaming releases. All three of National Geographic’s Oscar-nominated documentaries released in the past six years were screened in Sun Valley, Albert noted.

Those films include Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s “Free Solo” (2018), chronicling climber Alex Honnold as he ascends El Capitan in Yosemite National Park; Feras Fayyad’s “The Cave” (2019), documenting a Syrian physician trying to keep a hospital running amid the Syrian Civil War; and Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love” (2022), documenting a volcanologist couple and a tragic eruption in Japan.

