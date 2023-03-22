Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
March 22, 2023
Sun Valley Film Festival sponsor National Geographic will present the world premiere of its docuseries “Secrets of the Elephants” in Sun Valley this year. Here, a desert elephant comes face to face with the film crew in a rigged film vehicle. The film crew included Ketchum resident Bob Poole, an Emmy-winning wildlife cinematographer.
For National Geographic Documentary Films and Disney executive Chris Albert, it’s generally a “good-luck charm” to screen new feature documentaries at the Sun Valley Film Festival.
After all, the channel has had an impressive track record with films that came before audiences in Sun Valley long before their streaming releases. All three of National Geographic’s Oscar-nominated documentaries released in the past six years were screened in Sun Valley, Albert noted.
Those films include Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s “Free Solo” (2018), chronicling climber Alex Honnold as he ascends El Capitan in Yosemite National Park; Feras Fayyad’s “The Cave” (2019), documenting a Syrian physician trying to keep a hospital running amid the Syrian Civil War; and Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love” (2022), documenting a volcanologist couple and a tragic eruption in Japan.
All three films garnered ratings of 97% positive or higher on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and “The Cave” and “Fire of Love” received Academy Award nominations. “Free Solo” went onto win Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards, Best Documentary at the BAFTA Film Awards and seven Primetime Emmy Awards following its warm reception at the Sun Valley Opera House in 2019.
“Sun Valley is just a great community where we get to showcase some of our biggest and most important docs,” said Albert, who has been working with National Geographic since 2004 and the Sun Valley Film Festival since 2012. “Everything about the festival is just super appealing to us. It’s something that really matches a lot of our values as far as the type of content we produce.”
Albert added that he tends to feel “a little more of a sense of community” when stopping in Sun Valley, compared to other North American film festival host cities.
“These other festivals are all amazing, but a lot of the community will leave when the festival comes in and rent out all their houses, and then the festival really just feels like a traveling group of people in the industry,” he said. “In Sun Valley, it’s a community event. It’s such a welcoming and warm place—and the food is good, the people are nice.”
Today, Albert serves as executive vice president of marketing for National Geographic and Nat Geo Documentary Films, as well as Disney Branded Television—that includes the Disney Channel and Disney Original Documentary.
He first met Sun Valley Film Festival cofounder and Executive Director Teddy Grennan through a mutual contact about a decade ago, he said, years before Disney acquired National Geographic as part of its 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox.
“One of our former executives introduced Teddy and I, and it grew from there. It’s been a great relationship on both sides,” Albert said.
“Chris was my founding partner, literally since the beginning, and we’ve been together ever since, [keeping in touch] in the off-season and trying to have a boozy lunch or two throughout the year,” Grennan joked.
Grennan remembered calling Albert up around 2012 and asking if National Geographic would be interested in screening “anything.” At the time, Sun Valley Film Festival was “this little tiny festival that could use some help” and Albert was “really busy,” he said.
“Chris was like, ‘Sure, I think I can manage some of that, what are you looking for?’ and I said ‘Anything you’ve got,’” Grennan continued. Now, Grennan describes Albert as “a person that makes this festival run,” and National Geographic as “one of our largest financial angels.”
“It took a huge amount of money to get the party started,” he said. “But as much as the dough helped us out, what was even more important to us was getting National Geographic’s participation.
“Not only has Chris been generous, but he’s also got a fabulous team.”
This month, the Sun Valley Film Festival will honor National Geographic as a founding partner and Albert at its founders’ dinner.
“I don’t ski, which I realize is probably blasphemy in Sun Valley,” Albert added with a laugh, “so I’m looking forward to it being a little warmer than usual and sitting up at the Roundhouse when the sun is out—I love it up there.”
Two Nat Geo productions to watch out for
Albert said one thing he’s excited about this year is a “special local connection” to National Geographic’s “Secret of the Elephants” docuseries, which counted Ketchum resident and Emmy-winning cinematographer Bob Poole as one of its main cinematographers.
Poole, who has worked as a cameraman for National Geographic since he was a teenager, will also give a free Salon Talk on the filming process at 11:30 a.m. on March 31. (For the schedule of all Salon Talks, see Page 6.)
Albert noted that “Secrets of the Elephants” can be thought of as a follow-up of sorts to National Geographic’s “Secrets of the Whales,” which premiered on Earth Day in 2021 and won an Emmy for “Outstanding Documentary.”
“It’s the second installment of that franchise, and we’ve already announced the next few years as well—we’ll be doing ‘Secrets of’ octopus, penguins, bees,” he said.
The series—produced by James Cameron and narrated by Natalie Portman—examines the social structures and resilience of some of Namibia’s last-remaining desert elephants.
The first episode will have its world premiere in Sun Valley on Saturday, April 1, and the full series will release to Disney+ on Earth Day, April 22.
Albert said he was also “super excited” about Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s new film, “Wild Life,” which premiered on March 12 at South by Southwest and will kick off the Sun Valley Film Festival at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.
The film follows former Patagonia CEO Kristine Tompkins’ journey creating national parks throughout South America with her husband, North Face founder Doug Tompkins, who died in a kayaking accident in Chile in 2015.
“Tompkins is an incredible conservationist,” Albert said. “It’s her love story, all the work she’s done with the Tompkins Foundation—a big, epic story that also feels super intimate.” ￼
