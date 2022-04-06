Mountain Humane in Hailey is holding summer programs to give opportunities to meet the animals at the shelter.
Starting June 9, from 5-6:30 p.m., Mountain Humane will be hosting the Cat Cozy Club. The club will provide the yarn, and participants can help knit cat cozies for adoptable cats and kittens. These events will be held every second Wednesday of the month, where coffee and knitting will be available and the opportunity of meeting a new friend.
More of a dog person? Mountain Humane will also be holding their summer Hikin’ Buddies program, where adoptable shelter dogs can be walked, pet and socialized with. All are welcome to join in throughout the summer with no appointment necessary. Mountain Humane will also be providing information about its mission and organization.
Mountain Humane will also be accepting donations at Adam’s Gulch during the Hikin’ Buddies program. In addition, if you meet your forever friend, an adoption counselor will be on-site to help with the adoption process.
For more information, visit Mountain Humane’s website, www.mountainhumane.org, or call 208-788-4351. ￼
