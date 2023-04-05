The Mountain Humane animal shelter’s Hikin’ Buddies program is back for summer 2023.
The Hikin’ Buddies program, in which adoptable shelter dogs can be walked, petted and socialized with, will be held every Wednesday of the month starting June 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Adams Gulch Trailhead near Ketchum.
No appointment is necessary to take part, and participants are asked to come to the trailhead to have a great time with the shelter’s dogs who are looking to meet friends and even find a new home.
