After partial curtailment of its programs last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho Base Camp’s Mountain Adventure Tours will run a full schedule this summer—with COVID mitigation measures in place.
Each of the 40 three- to four-day camps has a theme. The camps offer some of the usual summer fun—hiking, biking and whitewater rafting—as well as some not-so-usual activities, such as creating forest shelters, exploring caves and building a parade float.
“Through engaging and fun outdoor and wilderness activities for children of all ages, M.A.T. teaches personal responsibility [and] life skills, and helps foster respect for the environment and the communities in which we all live,” Idaho Base Camp states on its website.
Camp Director Joelle O’Connor said most of the camps spend all day in the outdoors, though some of the more education-oriented camps are inside for half the day.
New this year is a dual-immersion art and adventure camp taught in Spanish and English.
Returning this year after being canceled last year is the double-overnight Illiah’s Bruneau, Hagerman and Beyond—The Southern Idaho Adventure camp for ages 11-13. On the itinerary are Dierkes Lake, Bruneau Sand Dunes and Hagerman Hot Springs.
The trekking, climbing, fishing, rafting, horseback riding and rock-climbing programs are run through local outfitters.
The camps run Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Programs begin and end their days at Forest Service Park in Ketchum or Hop Porter Park in Hailey.
Mini-MAT camps are designed for campers ages 4-6. They offer art projects, short hikes, tours of local businesses and fun water play. Mini camps run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The first camps begin June 14 and the last run through Aug. 19.
For program descriptions, schedules, prices and applications, visit mountainadventuretours.org or call 208-309-1005. Scholarships are available.
