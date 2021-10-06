Sheep
Express photo by Willy Cook

The Trailing of the Sheep Cultural Heritage Center recently completed installation of the Good Shepherd Monument, a collection of sculptures in Hailey to honor the sheep industry in Blaine County and its surrounding region. The monument—at Roberta McKercher Park adjacent to state Highway 75—features 11 life-sized bronze sculptures, including eight sheep, a sheepherder, a horse and a dog. It was created by sculptor Danny Edwards of Twin Falls. “This monument is a lasting tribute to the sheep ranchers, producers, herders and the generations of families and communities who support them,” the organization states on its website. The Trailing of the Sheep Cultural Heritage Center produces the Trailing of the Sheep Festival and works to “present and preserve the history and culture of families and individual men and women involved in Idaho sheep ranching and to honor their contributions to the development of Idaho and the West,” the organization stated. The board of the festival called the monument a “decades-long dream.”

