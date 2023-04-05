Wood River High School will host six Mini-Wolverines Sports Camps from June 13-15.
The camps will be coached by varsity head coaches and high school student-athletes.
Boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, volleyball and football camps will he held. Those in first through eighth grade as of fall of 2023 are eligible, and have the option to choose three of the four sports.
Cost is $40 for each camp or three for $100. All proceeds support Wood River athletics.
Advanced registration is strongly encouraged. Organizers request that all applications be turned in at the high school by May 27.
Snacks will be provided, and each camper will receive a camp T-shirt, though that will only be guaranteed to those who register by May 13.
Here’s the full schedule:
- Girls’ basketball is from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the WRHS gym.
- Boys’ basketball is from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the WRHS gym.
- Boys’ soccer is from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the WRHS soccer fields.
- Girls’ soccer is from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the WRHS soccer fields.
- Volleyball is 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the WRHS gym.
Football is from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the WRHS football field. ￼
